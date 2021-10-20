CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Mets’ Carrasco has surgery to remove bone fragment in elbow

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qIhl6_0cXYuPWJ00
New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco works against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets right-hander Carlos Carrasco has had surgery to remove a bone fragment from his pitching elbow and is projected to resume baseball activities this winter.

Mets medical director Dr. David Altchek operated Tuesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

Carrasco, 34, was obtained by New York from Cleveland in January along with shortstop Francisco Lindor. His tore his right hamstring during spring training and didn’t make his season debut until July 30.

Carrasco went 1-5 with a 6.04 ERA in 12 starts.

He is signed to a contract that pays $12 million next season and includes a $14 million team option for 2023 with a $3 million buyout. The option would become guaranteed if he pitches 170 innings next season and is found to be healthy for the start of the 2023 season.

___

Comments / 0

Related
Pocono Record

After Carlos Carrasco's surgery, where does the NY Mets starting rotation stand?

The Mets entered this offseason with more question marks in their starting rotation than anyone could have expected months ago. Carlos Carrasco on Tuesday underwent successful surgery to remove a bone fragment from his right elbow. The Mets said Carrasco will "resume baseball activities later this winter" after this procedure, which Mets medical director Dr. David Altchek performed at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FanSided

Adam Duvall just got his ankles broken by a baseball (Video)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
MLB
chatsports.com

Yankees could consider trading lefty slugger after disappointing 2021 season

The New York Yankees face an interesting off-season as general manager Brian Cashman tries to navigate his future team. With a number of players on long-term contracts, is unlikely he’s able to find any trade partners that would give them a bit of financial relief. However, the Bombers added more high-priced players last season at the trade deadline than sent away, which has presented an interesting conversation, especially regarding lefty slugger Joey Gallo.
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

Who is the owner of the Atlanta Braves?

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are headed to the World Series after finishing off the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night with a 4-2 win to win the NLCS 4-2, as well. It's the first time in 22 years the Braves will appear in the Fall Classic. The last time...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francisco Lindor
FanSided

Braves fans want Brian Snitker fired for blowing Game 3 against Dodgers

After the Braves blew a 5-2 lead, thanks in part to decisions made by manager Brian Snitker, fans were calling for him to be fired in a fit of rage. The Atlanta Braves entered the bottom of the eighth inning with thoughts of a World Series appearance already dancing through their head. They had a 2-0 series lead and a 5-2 lead over the Dodgers in Dodger Stadium in Game 3. All they needed to do was close it out.
MLB
thefocus.news

What is Freddie Freeman's net worth as Braves player nears free agency?

Following Freddie Freeman and his Atlanta Braves teammates defeat against the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this week, some fans have wondered about his net worth. We take a look at Freddie Freeman’s net worth as he reaches free agency amid his Braves contract ending. Who is Freddie Freeman?. Freddie Freeman is...
MLB
The Independent

Major League Baseball has shown its real face — so don’t root for anyone in the World Series

Remember April, when Major League Baseball (MLB) pulled this year’s All-Star game from Georgia to protest the state’s new restrictive voting law? At the time MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said, “I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft. Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”But that was six months ago, an eternity in this country’s short attention span. Tonight’s opening game in the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros will...
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Charlie Morton’s injury update even worse than imagined

The Atlanta Braves received a brutal injury update on starting pitcher Charlie Morton after he left Game 1 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves got off to a tremendous start to Game 1 of the World Series, taking an early 5-0 lead over the Houston Astros. But, they received some awful news after starting pitcher Charlie Morton was removed from the game in the third inning with an apparent injury. As it turns out, the ailment is a serious one.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bone#Ap#Mets Medical
FanSided

New York Yankees: The 2022 Opening Day Dream Lineup

It’s going to take a while for us to know who will be in the New York Yankees‘ 2022 Opening Day lineup due to the expiring Collective Bargaining Agreement, which is expected to derail the offseason. The silver lining? General manager Brian Cashman will have more time to see this...
MLB
draysbay.com

Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Brandon Lowe gets screwed

The Braves knocked off the Astros 6-2 in game one of the World Series. They did so by scoring early and often. Jorge Soler became the first player in 117 World Series to lead off game one with a homer. Both starters were done early, Framber Valdez because the Braves...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
FanSided

Look: Dodger Stadium’s embarrassing attendance for Game 3

The crowd at Dodger Stadium is receiving some criticism due to plenty of empty seats for the NLCS Game 3 featuring the Dodgers against the Atlanta Braves. As the Los Angeles Dodgers face off against the Atlanta Braves, it seems like some Dodgers fans missed the memo on the time for Game 3 of the NLCS. The Dodgers trail the Braves 2-0 in the series and a strong showing from the home crowd at Dodger Stadium would have likely been a welcomed sight for Los Angeles.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves announce World Series roster, Charlie Morton to start Game 1

The Braves announced the 26-man roster they’ll carry into their World Series showdown against the AL Champion Houston Astros. It’s largely the same as the roster they carried for their National League Championship Series against the Dodgers, albeit with a few minor changes. Outfielder Terrance Gore will take over a bench spot at the expense of utility man Johan Camargo, while right-hander Kyle Wright will replace fellow righty Jacob Webb on the pitching staff.
MLB
Fox News

Braves' Charlie Morton exits World Series Game 1 with brutal leg injury

Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton suffered a heartbreaking injury in Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday night. Morton got handed the ball in hopes of getting the Braves off to a good start on their quest for a championship and he was dealing. He was in the middle of the third inning with three strikeouts, two walks and only one hit allowed when he was dealt an unlucky blow.
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

629K+
Followers
336K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy