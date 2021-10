As its second anniversary fast approaches, HEAT expands its offering to launch a brand new in-house e-commerce platform. Back in 2019, the consumer landscape saw a shift with the launch of HEAT. What separated the brand from other luxury and designer selling platforms was its unique retail model which offers apparel and accessory mystery boxes. Given the huge popularity of haul videos with Gen-Z on Youtube and TikTok, the model's success comes as no surprise.

