BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Despite Maryland’s best efforts to get its residents vaccinated, including cash incentives, some adults in the state say they definitely won’t get the coronavirus vaccine, according to a new Goucher College Poll. Of the 700 Marylanders surveyed, 9% of residents said they definitely won’t get the vaccine. It’s not a big change from the 10% who said the same in the March 2021 poll. A significant change since the last survey: just 2% of residents said they’ll only get the vaccine if it’s required, compared to 8% in March. The change comes at a time groups are protesting vaccine...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO