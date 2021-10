Access to and provision of healthcare in the United States is not equally distributed. This is not new. It's been going on for centuries. Hence the result — significant disparities in health outcomes between ethnic groups. According to the Centers for Disease Control, African-Americans are two times more likely to die of heart disease than whites. Black, Hispanic or Native American are two to four times more likely to develop diabetes, three times more likely to have an amputation, and 20% more likely to die from end-stage renal disease than Whites. Infant mortality and maternal mortality reflect the same contrasting statistics. Health outcomes demonstrate the disparity between groups of people.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO