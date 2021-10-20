CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boyne City, MI

Boyne City Seeks New Opponent for Week Nine

By Matthew Doyle
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sDU7o_0cXYpHb600

BOYNE CITY — The Roscommon at Boyne City football game has been canceled for Friday night. The Bucks had to cancel again this week due to having multiple people in the program in quarantine due to COVID-19.

The Ramblers tweeted out that they are looking for a new opponent to replace Roscommon in their season finale. It was going to be Boyne City’s final regular season game at home.

The Ramblers are 7-1 this season with their lone loss coming against Traverse City St. Francis. They secured the NMFC-Leaders title last week with a win over Elk Rapids.

Roscommon will end the season with one victory. They canceled their game last week against Beal City as well because of COVID-19.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MISportsNow

McBain NMC, Buckley End Postseason Runs in Div. 4 Regional Semis

CADILLAC — The McBain NMC and Buckley boys soccer teams both had their seasons end in the Div. 4 regional semifinals on Tuesday in Cadillac. NMC lost to North Muskegon, 1-0, while Buckley lost to Wyoming Potter’s House Christian, 7-1. Ben Hoffer scored the lone goal for North Muskegon in the regional semifinal to start the day in Cadillac.
CADILLAC, MI
MISportsNow

Ogemaw Heights, Elk Rapids Advance to Div. 3 Regional Final

CLARE — Ogemaw Heights and Elk Rapids will meet in the Div. 3 regional final in boys soccer after picking up wins on Tuesday in Clare. The Falcons secured their first regional victory with a 1-0 win over Big Rapids. The game was scoreless at halftime, but Ogemaw Heights took the lead with a goal by Cameron Miller in the second half. Late in regulation, Big Rapids appeared to score the game-tying goal with time expiring, but the refs called it off, saying it was out of bounds over the crossbar before landing in the back of the net.
CLARE, MI
MISportsNow

Seven Local Teams Ranked in 10th MIVCA State Poll

The Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association released its 10th poll of the 2021 season, with seven local teams recognized. Honorable Mention: Clarkston, Saline, Grandville, Traverse City West, Davison, Lowell, Lake Orion, Byron Center, Portage Northern. Division 2. 1. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep. 2. Grand Rapids Christian. 3. Lake Odessa Lakewood.
SPORTS
MISportsNow

Ferris State Ready to Start Men’s Basketball Season

BIG RAPIDS — The Ferris State men’s basketball team returns a majority of its players from last year’s team, who went 9-11 overall and 8-8 in conference play. Thanks to players receiving an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, the Bulldogs have a roster loaded with talent, including Walt Kelser, who led the team with 20.6 points per game last year.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boyne City, MI
Roscommon, MI
Sports
Boyne City, MI
Sports
City
Elk Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Roscommon, MI
MISportsNow

17 Local Football Teams Ranked in Final AP Poll

The Michigan Associated Press released its final Michigan Prep Football Poll of the season, with 17 local teams ranked this week. Others receiving votes: Hartland 2. Detroit Catholic Central 2. Ann Arbor Huron 1. Dearborn Fordson 1. Division 2. School Total Points. 1. Warren De La Salle (5) (8-0) 50.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MISportsNow

2021 MHSAA Area High School Football Playoff Pairings

The 2021 MHSAA 11-player and 8-player high school football playoff brackets were released Sunday evening. Below is a listing of area 11-player district and 8-player regional pairings. Division 1. Region 1, District 1. Grand Ledge (6-3) at Rockford (9-0) Traverse City West (6-3) at Grandville (6-3) Division 2. Region 1,...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucks#American Football#Boynecityad#Nmfc
MISportsNow

MISportsNow Podcast: Episode 118 – Breaking Down the 2021 MHSAA Football Playoffs

On the latest episode of the MISportsNow Podcast, 9&10 Sports Director Matthew Doyle, MISportsNow Director Joe Buczek, 9&10 Weekend Sports Reporter/Anchor Joey DeBerardino and 9&10 Sports Reporter Tyler Driesenga are breaking down every area Week 1 matchup in the 2021 MHSAA football playoffs and discuss all 40 area high school football teams that secured their spot.
HIGH SCHOOL
MISportsNow

MISportsNow Top Plays – Week of 10/18-10/24

This past week was the final week of the high school football regular season and there were some very exciting matchups with conference titles on the line. Plus, there were some crucial district finals games in boys soccer. Here is a look at the MISportsNow Top Plays from week nine.
HIGH SCHOOL
MISportsNow

Sanford Meridian Holds off Lake City

LAKE CITY – Sanford Meridian ended its season with a 20-12 win over Lake City on Friday. After a scoreless first quarter, the Mustangs (2-7) took a 12-0 lead to the half and 20-6 through three. Lake City wraps up its season at 5-4.
LAKE CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MISportsNow

Clare Tops Gaylord by 22

GAYLORD – Clare ran its record to 6-3 with a 42-20 win over Gaylord on Friday. The Pioneers raced out to a 21-0 lead after a quarter and led 28-7 at the half. Clare coach Kelly Luplow collected his 250th career win Friday. With the loss, Gaylord wraps its year...
GAYLORD, MI
MISportsNow

Traverse City Central Shuts Out North Farmington

FARMINGTON HILLS – Division 2 fourth-ranked Traverse City Central wrapped up its regular season with a 56-0 win over North Farmington on Friday. The Trojans (8-1) took a commanding 49-0 lead to the half. Central will now await to hear its first round playoff opponent on Sunday.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MISportsNow

Rudyard Upsets No. 7 Pickford

PICKFORD – Rudyard ended the regular season by recording a 20-14 overtime upset of No. 7 Pickford on Friday. Rudyard and Pickford both move to 7-2 overall after the game and will find out their first round playoff opponents on Sunday.
PICKFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
280
Followers
1K+
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy