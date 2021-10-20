Boyne City Seeks New Opponent for Week Nine

BOYNE CITY — The Roscommon at Boyne City football game has been canceled for Friday night. The Bucks had to cancel again this week due to having multiple people in the program in quarantine due to COVID-19.

The Ramblers tweeted out that they are looking for a new opponent to replace Roscommon in their season finale. It was going to be Boyne City’s final regular season game at home.

The Ramblers are 7-1 this season with their lone loss coming against Traverse City St. Francis. They secured the NMFC-Leaders title last week with a win over Elk Rapids.

Roscommon will end the season with one victory. They canceled their game last week against Beal City as well because of COVID-19.