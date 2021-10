It was just a few months ago when we thought that the worst of the pandemic—and the shipping challenges that came with it—were behind us. Unfortunately, that’s not the case. Around the world, retailers and shipping companies are still being challenged by a host of issues, including shipping container shortages, port congestion and surging customer demand. And, those issues will only get more acute in the coming weeks as the entire supply chain continues to ramp up to handle peak season demand. The industry is dealing with one supply chain squeeze on top of another.

