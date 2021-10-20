CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charges: Man lied when buying gun later used by St. Paul mass shooting suspect

By BringMeTheNews
 6 days ago
Federal prosecutors say a Minnesota man illicitly bought a semiautomatic pistol later used in the mass shooting at Seventh Street Truck Park.

Jerome F. Horton of Minneapolis was charged with illegally purchasing firearms, the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Minnesota announced Wednesday. The criminal complaint lays out an alleged "straw purchase" scheme, in which Horton, when purchasing a gun, would say he was the "actual buyer" of the firearm — when in reality the weapon was for someone else.

A "straw purchase" is often done when an individual who wants to buy a gun is barred from possessing a firearm or can't pass the required checks.

Among Horton's illegal purchases, authorities say, is a Mossberg model MC2C 9mm semiautomatic, serial number 017520MC, which he bought from the Blaine Fleet Farm on July 31.

That same gun was recovered from a vehicle just outside the St. Paul food hall and bar after the Oct. 10 shooting, which left 27-year-old Marquisha D. Wiley dead and 15 others injured, the criminal complaint states. According to the charges, one of the suspected shooters — Devondre Trevon Phillips, who is charged with a dozen counts of attempted murder — can be seen on surveillance video firing a gun, leaving the bar and entering a vehicle with the weapon still in his possession. When he gets back out of that car, he is no longer holding the gun.

Investigators found the Mossberg 9mm in that vehicle, the charges allege.

The criminal complaint against Horton revealed Wednesday does not say how the weapon ended up with the charged St. Paul shooting suspect. But it does accuse Horton of buying 32 additional guns from June 15 through Oct. 17.

Agents digging into these purchases — which were made at a handful of retailers across the Twin Cities — found evidence they say points to straw purchases. Horton, the charges say:

  • Was sometimes accompanied by multiple other people when buying a firearm
  • In one instance, he parked outside of a surveillance camera's view
  • Made multiple gun purchases over just a few days
  • Took a phone call while at one store, and told the caller he was still inside
  • Paid cash and used small denominations
  • Can be seen on camera, after one purchase, holding up gun boxes in the parking lot, waving them in the air toward a waiting group
  • Had no firearms at the residence he listed on his purchasing forms, per an Oct. 19 search of the home

Horton, following his arrest Tuesday, denied engaging in straw purchases, though told investigators he sold seven guns to four different people, according to the charges. He also said 10-15 of the guns had been stolen, first telling agents they had been in a van that was stolen, then claiming they'd been taken after he stashed them near a St. Paul strip club, the charges state.

Horton is charged with making false statements during the purchase of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney's Office said, and made his first court appearance Wednesday.

jr umm
6d ago

I would love for them to go after every straw purchaser. Guns are continually flooding the streets by this kind of deal,, and nothing is done.

art logue
6d ago

This can't be, Everybody knows there are strict gun laws against this type of activity!

Rolly Morrisette
6d ago

And the sad thing is nothing will happen to the person who bought the gun. The NRA will hire a dozen lawyers to defend the straw buyer.

Bring Me The News

Suspect in fatal hit-and-run of Blaine dog walker arrested

A driver suspected of fatally striking a woman walking her dog, then fleeing the scene, has been arrested. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office late Tuesday morning said a 31-year-old was taken into custody in connection with Monday afternoon's deadly crash. The man has not been charged, though is being held on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide, according to jail records.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman in critical condition after driver hit her in Minneapolis

A 23-year-old woman suffered skull fractures and other broken bones after a driver hit her, throwing her possibly more than 30 feet, in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis. According to her Caring Bridge page, Anya Magnuson, a communications coordinator for the University of Minnesota School of Public Health and a server at Fogo de Chao, was walking across Hennepin Avenue with a small group of friends after their shift at the restaurant on Friday, Oct. 22, when she was hit by a car.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

2 women die from injuries suffered in October 19 Hopkins crash

An injury crash in Hopkins Oct. 19 became a fatal crash when two women died two days later. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the deaths, identifying the victims as Margaret E. Wollerman, 85, and Cecelia A. Timm, 89. Both women died of blunt force injuries on Oct. 21. They had been taken to Hennepin Healthcare.
HOPKINS, MN
Bring Me The News

Bicyclist fatally struck by motorist in Rosemount

A driver was taken into a custody for questioning after fatally striking a bicyclist in Rosemount on Monday. According to Rosemount police, the fatal crash happened at approximately 3:23 p.m. in the area of County Road 42 and 145th Street West. Officers arrived at the scene and located a bicyclist...
ROSEMOUNT, MN
Public Safety
Bring Me The News

Woman killed in Carver County crash identified as 'bad ass biker chick' with 'giving spirit'

The motorcyclist killed in a crash in Carver County this past week has been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as Jessica L. Peterson. The 30-year-old Belle Plaine woman was riding a motorcycle eastbound on County Road 40 when she crashed around 12:48 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, east of Highway 25. First responders transported Peterson to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee, where she succumbed to her injuries.
CARVER COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
