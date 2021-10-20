Bloom Where You’re Planted!

The springtime bulbs that you should plant in the fall. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. Planting tulips, daffodils, and other spring-blooming bulbs in autumn will provide welcome color in your garden after the winter. There are all sorts of bulbs that bloom at different times of the year, but among the best to plant in fall for spring bloom include tulip, daffodil, grape hyacinth, crocus, and hyacinth. These spring-blooming bulbs can be planted anytime in the autumn, up until the ground freezes. They do need several weeks of cold temperatures to grow properly so if you live where it stays warm year-round, buy pre-chilled bulbs and don’t expect them to return after they bloom.
