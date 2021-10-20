CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The FDA authorizes Moderna and J&J COVID vaccine boosters

By Scott Hensley
WFAE
WFAE
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Food and Drug Administration authorized booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson following unanimous votes by a committee of independent advisers backing the boosters last week. In a related decision, the FDA also authorized boosters that differ from the vaccine originally used...

