The October KFF Health Tracking Poll finds one in five adults in the U.S. report receiving ongoing support for daily activities such as bathing, dressing, or remembering medications, and a similar share say they are providing those type of services for a close friend or family member. About one in five adults (18%) also say they or a family member need either new or additional support from paid nurses or aides beyond what they are currently getting. The most common reason why people haven’t gotten the support they need is cost. More than three-fourths of those who say they need more help (14% of all adults) say “not being able to afford the cost of the care” is a reason why they or their family member has not received the additional support from paid nurses or aides.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 11 DAYS AGO