During the Nintendo Direct on 23 September (the six-monthly conference in which the Japanese company announces all its news) the father of Super Mario Shigeru Miyamoto made a surprise appearance to discuss the most famous plumber feature film in the world, in production by the Illumination studios. The North American release date is December 21, 2022 and the release dates for Japan and the rest of the world will be announced at a later time. While Miyamoto hasn’t revealed how Mario will look in the upcoming film, he has announced the cast that they will be giving their voices to the iconic characters of the Mushroom Kingdom. Nintendo’s cinematic endeavor, much like its recently opened Tokyo theme park, is part of its own expansion beyond video games.

