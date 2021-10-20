Hill Country Naturalist

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Jim Stanley
Some Less-Common Trees and Shrubs of the Hill Country: Part I. I have written before...

Fredericksburg Standard

Some less-common trees, shrubs of the Hill Country

I have written before about the more common Hill Country trees and shrubs. Here are some that are not rare, but certainly not very common either. Carolina Basswood, or Linden tree (Tilia caroliniana) can be a rather large tree of rich, deep, moist soils. It is fairly common throughout the whole eastern half of the U.S., into East Texas. Surprisingly, it also occurs as an uncommon tree in the Hill Country.
GARDENING
Hill Country Passport

Mason County Science Corner

Diatoms are among the most important organisms in the world that you probably never think about. Scientists estimate that up to half of the Earth’s oxygen in our atmosphere is produced by diatoms, which are abundant in fresh and salt waters of the world. Yes, you can thank the trees and other land plants for some of the oxygen we breathe, but it is really diatoms and other tiny aquatic photosynthesizers that do most of the work. Diatoms are single-celled algae (aquatic photosynthetic orga ...
SCIENCE

