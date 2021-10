The family of a Lubbock man who lost his life trying to save a dog from a house fire has set up a GoFundMe account to help with expenses. KAMC News reports that at around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, October 18th, a house in the 2300 block of 47th Street caught fire. 3 people were inside the home and the time, and all of them were able to escape.

6 DAYS AGO