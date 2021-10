FOURTH JUDICIAL District Court Judge Sharon Marchman and state Rep. Pat Moore, D-Monroe, met with the entire 5th grade at J.S. Clark Magnet School earlier this month in celebration of Constitution Week. The students had recently completed a learning unit about the “separation of powers” clause. “They were very well prepared thanks to the efforts of their teacher, Mrs. Ashton Spillers,” Marchman said. Marchman shared a few remarks about the judicial branch of government and helped the students prepare a mock trial, including selecting one student to serve as the trial’s “judge.” Moore covered the legislative branch and explained how a legislative instrument is approved in the state. Monroe City Attorney Angie Sturdivant appeared on behalf of Mayor Friday Ellis to share some insights into the executive branch of government. (Courtesy photos)

MONROE, LA ・ 13 DAYS AGO