The Irvine City Council passed a resolution reaffirming Irvine's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion within our community. As such, the City of Irvine is taking steps to ensure we embrace and celebrate diversity in all aspects of our community and foster an environment that is inclusive of all cultures, backgrounds, races, and ethnicities.

The City of Irvine will be taking steps to embrace what makes each of us unique and identify areas of improvement. A Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee has been created to provide input on the needs of the community to help meet our goals of inclusion.

Together, We Are Irvine, and we will continue to ensure our residents, business community, and visitors have access to fair and equal opportunities.

Please utilize the resources below for assistance in diversity, equity, and inclusion-related topics: