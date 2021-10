With Joe Biden headed to Europe later this week for back-to-back summits—including a gathering of world leaders to address climate change—Democrats in the Senate are rushing to achieve unanimity on their big spending bill. On Sunday, Biden met with Chuck Schumer, the Senate Majority Leader, and West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, one of two Democratic holdouts, at his Delaware home, and Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House, declared on CNN’s “State of the Union” that an agreement was close. But on Monday morning Biden acknowledged that the negotiators still have “a few more things to work out.” Asked by reporters whether he wanted a deal by the time he left for Europe, the President replied, “That’s my hope.”

