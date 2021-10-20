CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Vilsack offers support to striking Deere workers

By Tom Polansek
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
Striking members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) picket at the Deere & Co farm equipment plant before a visit by U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack in Ankeny, Iowa, U.S. October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

ANKENY, Iowa, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited striking union members outside a Deere & Co (DE.N) farm equipment plant in Iowa on Wednesday, telling workers he supports them and the country needs them.

Deere employees represented by the United Auto Workers (UAW) are joining thousands of other U.S. workers who have gone on strike in recent months, demanding higher pay and better working conditions.

Emboldened by a tight jobs market and an administration they consider sypathetic to unions, workers say the strikes are fueled in part by frustration over cuts to healthcare and retirement benefits at a time when their employers are reporting record-breaking returns.

"You work hard and you deserve a fair price and a fair deal," Vilsack told picketers. He said he would be happy to tell Deere Chief Executive Officer John May how important it is to resolve the dispute quickly and fairly.

The company in August raised its full-year earnings forecast amid strong demand.

Deere officials have repeatedly said they want to resolve the strike and maintain their employees' status as the best paid in the industry.

The strike at Deere, the largest U.S. farm equipment maker, began on Oct. 14 after 90% of hourly workers rejected the company's contract offer. Now, about 10,000 employees across 14 U.S. locations are on strike.

The strike is taking place in the middle of the U.S. corn and soybean harvest as farmers are struggling to find parts for tractors and combines.

"We care for the farmers," said Keith Chada, a committeeman for the UAW, who was at the Ankeny plant.

"At the end of the day, we'd like to be able to put our children through college, be able to afford the things that these people can afford on the other side."

As Vilsack pulled up in a SUV, protesters outside the plant waved blue and white signs declaring "UAW on strike." Drivers honked their horns in support as they drove past.

Vilsack shook hands and wished protesters luck. At one point, he pulled out an American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees lifetime honorary membership card from his pocket.

"It means a lot that he came out to show support for us," said Justin Limke, a UAW Local 450 vice president who works as a painter in the plant.

The visit echoed Vilsack's political past in 1998, when the then-Iowa state senator was lagging in Iowa's gubernatorial race.

"The UAW was with me from the get go," Vilsack said. "You don't forget the people that were with you."

TIME

Workers Are Furious. Their Unions Are Scrambling to Catch Up

James Geiger, a 53-year-old John Deere machinist in Waterloo, Iowa, is fed up with two things. The first is how newer workers are treated by the agricultural machinery manufacturer compared to older ones. After 19 years of service, he says his pay and pension benefits don’t stack up against those of his coworkers hired before 1997 and he’s often required to work mandatory overtime. As the clock struck midnight on Oct. 14, he and 10,000 other John Deere workers walked out of 14 plants nationwide in protest.
WATERLOO, IA
Lancaster Online

U.S. Labor secretary to join striking Kellogg's workers Wednesday

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will meet with unionized workers striking outside the Kellogg cereal-making plant in East Hempfield Township on Wednesday afternoon, his office has announced. Walsh will meet with leaders of and workers represented by Local 374 of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers’ International...
LABOR ISSUES
wglr.com

Striking Deere Workers To Get Strike Pay

This is the second full week of the strike by union workers against John Deere. U-A-W employees will soon start getting strike pay. The U-A-W says workers who do picket duty will get 55 dollars each day Monday through Friday. Union members who are current on their union dues and on the active payroll before the strike started are eligible for the 275 dollars each week. The U-A-W says negotiations restarted last week on a new contract.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
ourquadcities.com

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and Congresswoman Cheri Bustos unveil expansion plans for broadband in rural areas

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack stopped in Geneseo Friday with Illinois congresswoman Cheri Bustos with a focus on broadband access. They toured Hammond-Henry Hospital and announced plans for expanding access to broadband infrastructure in rural areas. The USDA set aside more than a billion dollars for projects to improve broadband through the reconnect program.
GENESEO, IL
andnowuknow.com

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and Mexican Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development Victor Villalobos Issue Joint Statement

AMES, IA - As more suppliers in the fresh produce industry make the strategic move to year-round production, the need to partner with growers in countries south of the border is essential. Furthering the agricultural relationship between the United States and Mexico, the United States Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and the Mexican Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development Victor Villalobos recently concluded a bilateral meeting in Ames, Iowa, and have released a joint statement.
AMES, IA
bleedingheartland.com

On picket line, Tom Vilsack says Deere workers deserve "fair deal"

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack stopped by the United Auto Workers picket line in Ankeny on October 20 to express support for John Deere workers who have been on strike since October 14. He is the first cabinet secretary in recent memory to join union members on a picket line.
ANKENY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Vilsack
KWQC

Tom Vilsack to visit union workers on strike in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, and former Iowa governor, Tom Vilsack is expected to visit union workers picketing against John Deere in Iowa. Vilsack is expected to visit picket lines at John Deere Des Moines Works, according to a Facebook post from UAW Local 450 in Des Moines.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Agriculture#The United Auto Workers#Uaw
The Independent

AOC joins ‘striketober’ support as more than 10,000 John Deere workers strike for better wages and benefits

More than 10,000 members of the United Auto Workers union are on strike after union workers at the company that manufactures John Deere tractors overwhelmingly rejected a new contract that members say has undervalued their labour during a pandemic that has seen record profits for the company.Union workers at Deere & Co initiated a strike across 14 plants at midnight, effectively on 14 October, after the company “failed to present an agreement that met our members’ demands and needs”, the union said in a statement.“Our members at John Deere strike for the ability to earn a decent living, retire...
LABOR ISSUES
kggfradio.com

Coffeyville John Deere Workers on Strike

John Deere workers in Coffeyville are joining other workers across the country on strike. More than 10,000 United Auto Workers have gone on strike against John Deere after rejecting the company's latest contract offer. UAW reached a new six-year deal with the company just two weeks ago, only to see 90% of rank-and-file members reject the vote.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Jobs
wbrz.com

John Deere workers go on strike, shuttering operations at 11 U.S. plants

A number of John Deere employees are going on strike in a demand for higher wages. According to CNN, nearly 10,000 members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union joined the organized effort against the Illinois-based farm and construction equipment maker early Thursday morning. The average production worker at Deere...
ECONOMY
High Plains Journal

Deere & Company workers strike at 14 facilities across U.S.

In a news release Oct. 14, John Deere officials have said the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America has called a strike against Deere & Company affecting more than 10,000 workers at 14 facilities across the United States. Brad Morris, vice president of labor relations...
AGRICULTURE
Wiscnews.com

Over 10,000 Deere workers brace for strike

More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers are hours away from a strike. After overwhelmingly voting down a contract Sunday night, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America 281 recalled its bargaining committee, effectively ending negotiations, and set a hard strike deadline of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. A picket-line roster is in circulation.
AGRICULTURE
GV Wire

If John Deere Workers Strike, Will Other Unions Follow?

MOLINE, Ill. — More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers appear ready to go on strike if negotiators can’t deliver a new agreement by the end of Wednesday. The United Auto Workers union has said its members would walk off the job if no deal has been reached by 11:59 p.m. The vast majority of the union rejected a contract offer earlier this week that would have delivered 5% raises to some workers and 6% raises to others.
LABOR ISSUES
