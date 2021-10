(Washington, DC) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who during the supply chain crisis, has been on paternity leave since August after adopting a child, says the White House has a duty of bringing together major players in the supply chain to get things running smoothly once again. Buttigieg said in the short term, they’ve done things like work to get the Port of Los Angeles open 24 hours to keep products moving–which had already been being done. He added for things to be worked out in the long term, the bipartisan infrastructure bill needs to be passed. Buttigieg said they have been working on fixing the supply chain in the U.S. since February.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO