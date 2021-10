On Thursday, the White House’s presidential commission on the Supreme Court released a set of discussion materials in advance of its fourth public meeting, held the next day. It’s the public’s clearest view yet of how the scholars the White House convened are thinking about the concerns progressive figures and other court-watchers have raised about the state of the court as an institution. And as many expected when the commission was first announced, its work so far hasn’t been promising.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO