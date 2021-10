The Seattle Seahawks claimed quarterback Jacob Eason off of waivers on Wednesday. What does this mean for Seattle going forward?. Jacob Eason should be well-known to 12s who also follow University of Washington sports as Eason was the quarterback for the Huskies for one season in 2019 after starting his collegiate career at Georgia. Eason has a cannon for an arm but because he bounced around a bit in college and hasn’t started yet in the NFL he is still pretty raw.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO