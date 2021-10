I’m a mover. I can’t sit still. I have a stand-up desk and even when I’m sitting it’s on a ball, so I’m kind of bouncing. I can remember as a six-year-old, trying to fall asleep during bedtime and having so much energy that I would lie on my back, rock from left to right, and sing Good Lovin’ by The Young Rascals until the energy finally left my body. Even now, I have a hard time falling asleep and reading a book every night so my mind slowly moves towards wherever the story and new world take me to until I drift off.

