Little Rock mayor, police chief talk violent crime

By Lindsey Millar
Arkansas Times
Arkansas Times
 7 days ago
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. pledged in a press conference Wednesday to seek an additional salary “step” for Little Rock Police Department officers to help with retention in Little Rock’s 2022 budget, which would require city board approval. He also said he would propose doubling the sign-on bonus for new...

Arkansas Times

Phillips promises to introduce ordinances to change Little Rock form of government

At-Large Director Antwan Phillips said at Tuesday’s Little Rock Board of Directors meeting that he plans to introduce ordinances that would change the city’s form of government, allowing the mayor to fire the city manager and city attorney and doing away with at-large directors in favor of three regional directors. Phillips’ plan mirrors the recommendations from a governance study group delivered to the mayor and the board two years ago.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Times

Henderson chemistry professor acquitted of meth manufacturing charges; second professor awaits trial

One of two former Henderson State University chemistry professors accused of making methamphetamine in a campus laboratory was acquitted Wednesday by a jury in Arkadelphia. The case gained national attention because of its similarities to “Breaking Bad,” the popular television series about a meth-making high school chemistry teacher. The Clark...
CLARK COUNTY, AR
Scott, AR
Arkansas Times

Former judge Mike Maggio released from federal prison

Former Faulkner County Circuit Judge Mike Maggio has been released from federal prison after serving less than half of a 10-year sentence for bribery. The development is the latest in a long-running and complex criminal case that dates back to 2014 and that has entangled a once-powerful Republican lobbyist, a wealthy nursing home owner, an Arkansas Supreme Court justice and others. Maggio was accused of reducing the amount of money a jury awarded in a 2013 civil case he presided over as a judge and expecting campaign donations in return.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Times

West Memphis police ordered to respond to records request on evidence in West Memphis 3 case

The West Memphis Police Department has been ordered to respond to a Freedom of Information Act request sent by Patrick Benca, an attorney representing Damien Echols. Echols is seeking information about what happened to DNA evidence that could potentially exonerate the West Memphis 3, but “has either been destroyed, is missing, or both,” according to a press release issued by Echols’ team.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Arkansas Times

ACLU keeps an eye out for redistricting shenanigans

The ACLU dropped a quick and casual reminder this week that Arkansas is 16.5% Black, and those Black voters must be represented fairly. The civil liberties watchdog group sent letters to Governor Hutchinson, Secretary of State John Thurston, and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge reminding them of their duty to comply with the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the U.S. Constitution, and to fairly reflect the power of voters of color.
POLITICS
Arkansas Times

Blackshire settlement awards detailed in court filing

A court filing in Pulaski County Circuit Court details the settlement awards in the Bradley Blackshire case. The settlement, a source of controversy at last night’s Little Rock Board of Directors meeting, needed circuit court approval because some of the money was going to minors. Circuit Court Judge Casey Tucker approved it yesterday. That now paves the way for the settlement agreement to be signed and forwarded to federal court, and a motion from the attorneys representing the Blackshire estate to dismiss the case with prejudice. All that is fairly pro forma, and none of the members of the board of directors objected to moving forward with the settlement last night. But this has been an unusual case, so I’d say it’s not a done deal until the federal court says so.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Times

Shooting outside North Little Rock High School strikes a student

A student was shot and injured near North Little Rock High School Thursday. First reports indicate his injury is not life-threatening. Sergeant Carmen Helton, communication officer for the North Little Rock Police Department, said the victim was shot at the intersection of 22nd and Main streets, which is adjacent to the high school campus. He called 911 himself, at 12:38 p.m.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Times

Rally against gerrymandering along racial lines planned at Arkansas Capitol today

A rally against the new congressional district map for Arkansas that chops Little Rock in two and Pulaski County in three is planned for today at the Capitol. The supermajority Republican legislature passed the map earlier this month despite strong protests from Democrats, who pointed out that the new lines peel away communities of color from District 2 and dilutes their voices in districts that are more solidly red. Yesterday, Governor Hutchinson said he was concerned about racial splits in the new map, but wasn’t going to veto it.
ARKANSAS STATE
