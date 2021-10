Italy’s new vaccine mandate requires workers to have received a first dose of vaccine, not to be double-vaccinated as we said (Unvaccinated worker ban raises concern over unrest, 15 October, page 24).

Chubb is the name of the private security company with a parliamentary contract, not “Chub” as we had it in an article (Spending watchdog seeks to safeguard MPs by cutting detail from published expenses, 20 October, page 15).