Public Safety

SIU COLD CASE INVESTIGATION

By The Bee News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit (SIU) is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying a previously unidentified female victim from a 1971 Homicide case. On January 23, 1971, the victim was located in the desert area near a dirt road, 2.2 miles east of US Hwy 93 on Hackberry...

fox4news.com

Garland police trying to solve senseless 2017 cold case murder

GARLAND, Texas - Garland police hope someone can help them solve a cold case from four years ago. A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot in what may have been an attempted robbery, although her killers didn't take anything. Jocelyn Sarabia-Marlon was found dead outside her home near Miller and Centerville...
GARLAND, TX
Martinsville Bulletin

WATCH NOW: Short family murders cold case reopened

A 19-year-old cold case involving the murders of Michael and Mary Short and their daughter, Jennifer, is being re-opened — but only with new personnel, not new information. Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry called a press conference Thursday morning at his office to announce a new multi-agency task force that will review the case and look for new leads.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
ABC 15 News

Sketches helping to solve Valley cold cases

PHOENIX — About 45 miles outside of Phoenix, a search that was underway for missing field geologist Daniel Robinson turned up human remains of another individual — but whose remains are these?. Robinson, 24, who went missing in June after leaving a remote field location, has not been seen since.
PHOENIX, AZ
1310kfka.com

Testimony gets underway in cold case killing of Greeley child

Opening statements and testimony got underway in the cold case murder of a Greeley girl whose face was plastered on a milk carton in the eighties. Steve Pankey, 70, of Idaho faces murder charges in the kidnapping and killing of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews in 1984. Prosecutors say Pankey’s ex-wife, who plans to testify, saw her then-husband digging in the backyard and noted he set a vehicle on fire. She added he was obsessed with news coverage of the case. His attorney argues that’s because he has Asperger’s and seeks out publicity. The Greeley Tribune reports the Matthews family testified they didn’t know Pankey until he was arrested-though they apparently attended the same Greeley church. Jonelle Matthews’ remains were found by oil and gas diggers in rural Weld County in 2019. Pankey was arrested in October of 2020. For more coverage on the trial, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
wrbl.com

LaGrange Police looking for new tips in 2011 cold case murder

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is looking for answers in a ten-year-old cold case murder. According to police, on June 5, 2011, Freddie Holmes, Jr. was murdered in the 700 block of Revis Street in LaGrange, Ga. Police are asking anyone with information that could help bring...
LAGRANGE, GA
KTRE

DNA key in revisiting 2 Kilgore cold case murders

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) -An East Texas police department is looking back into a couple of cold cases in the hopes identifying victims, and ultimately solving the cases. Kilgore police are looking back at two cases, decades apart, in the hopes that DNA will provide answers. A DNA technology company could...
KILGORE, TX
Texoma's Homepage

$10,000 reward offered in 20-year-old cold case homicide

STEPHENS CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the identification of a suspect(s) or materially assists in the investigation of the December 2000 murder of George “Dale” Turner. Turner, who was 40 at the time, was found shot to death on December […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Man Arrested In 32-Year-Old Burglary, Rape Cold Case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a 1989 burglary and rape cold case. Police said early on Aug. 27, 1989, a suspect broke into a west Charlotte home, sexually assaulted the resident, and ransacked the residence before leaving. The then-19-year-old female called 911 and was treated at the hospital where DNA evidence was collected.
CHARLOTTE, NC
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Reward in cold case murder increased to $15,000

CONYERS — Family members of Richard Issa Siwatu “ATL” Green, who was shot and killed four years ago, are hoping that an increase in reward money will prompt someone to come forward with information that will lead to his killer. Green’s sister, Nkenge Green, said the family decided to increase...
CONYERS, GA
Texoma's Homepage

Crime of the Week: 1996 Cold Case Homicide

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a cold-case homicide. The crime happened on October 8, 1996 in the 200 block of Homes Avenue. The victim, Richard Gregorie, was shot and killed. The police have very little information about this crime and could use your help. Crime In Wichita Falls: Murders double […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KFDA

Texas Attorney General Cold Case Unit results Hemphill County’s cold case a ‘questionable death investigation’

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the formation of a new Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit within the Office of the Attorney General. This Unit aid’s and supports law enforcement agencies across the state in the investigation and prosecution of unsolved cases, including homicides, missing persons, and other matters centered around human identification and forensic genealogy.
TEXAS STATE

