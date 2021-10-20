SIU COLD CASE INVESTIGATION

Opening statements and testimony got underway in the cold case murder of a Greeley girl whose face was plastered on a milk carton in the eighties. Steve Pankey, 70, of Idaho faces murder charges in the kidnapping and killing of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews in 1984. Prosecutors say Pankey’s ex-wife, who plans to testify, saw her then-husband digging in the backyard and noted he set a vehicle on fire. She added he was obsessed with news coverage of the case. His attorney argues that’s because he has Asperger’s and seeks out publicity. The Greeley Tribune reports the Matthews family testified they didn’t know Pankey until he was arrested-though they apparently attended the same Greeley church. Jonelle Matthews’ remains were found by oil and gas diggers in rural Weld County in 2019. Pankey was arrested in October of 2020. For more coverage on the trial, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.

GREELEY, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO