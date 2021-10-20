CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mogli inspires with the glistening new single "Echo" [Video]

By Paige Sims
earmilk.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisual artist Mogli shares the first single "Echo" from her forthcoming album RAVAGE. Released after a tough time for the artist, "Echo" is a glistening number that unravels into a celebration of creative and emotional freedom. Journeying through raw guitars and powerful rising drum rhythms, the single ignites...

earmilk.com

rolling out

IV4 brings magic, mystery and witchcraft to the music industry

Singer-songwriter IV4 is magical. The St. Louis native is establishing herself as a welcome presence in the industry. Her song “Swimming,” feat. Trippie Redd has earned her over one million views. She embraces her power and translates it into music that entrances the listener. Rolling out spoke to IV4 about her music, her understanding of vodun and women in the industry.
earmilk.com

Break out your “Ritual” with Future Husband’s debut single

There are no such thing as gloomy days when the music of Future Husband exists. The solo project of Dutch-Nigerian singer-songwriter Adura Sulaiman, Future Husband creates bright lounge-like pop, soft and warm, and lyrics laden with imagery. The first listen of her new debut single, “Ritual,” will leave you mesmerized.
Vibe

Snoh Aalegra And Tyler, The Creator Embrace Their Own Other World In “Neon Peach”: Watch

With Snoh Aalegra’s latest project, TEMPORARY HIGHS IN THE VIOLET SKIES, the songbird experiments beyond the dreamy nature fans received on Ugh, Those Feels Again.  For her new single, Snoh is joined by the ever-delightful Tyler, The Creator for “Neon Peach.” Genius described the record as “[Snoh] exploring hints of funk and ’80s pop.” Maintaining the mystique of the song, the title “Neon Peach” doesn’t correlate to the lyrics of the track as stated in an Apple Music interview with Ebro Darden. When speaking on the “dream” collaboration, the 34-year-old also expressed, “He’s just one of the greats of our time. Tyler is just...
97.5 WTBD

WATCH: Adele’s New Single ‘Go Easy On Me’ [FULL VIDEO]

Adele's long-awaited release of new music has finally happened. We've been waiting (x1000) for Adele to release new music, and her new song "Easy On Me" is well worth the wait!. The video starts in an old country home, with Adele seemingly taking in the last few moments before she...
earmilk.com

StaJe delivers plot twist in new single "UP" [Video]

Los Angeles based electro pop meets R&B artist StaJe explodes with infectious dance energy and true Halloween spirit in his all new single and video for "UP." The artist, who began his music career in the hip hop scene and is now finding his natural prowess through vocal led pop songs, has a truly compelling backstory to say the least. Just two years ago, StaJe was living as a homeless man on the streets of Los Angeles. After years of struggle, adversity, and poverty, StaJe overcame all obstacles, recently opening his own recording studio and even starting his own record label.
earmilk.com

Bobby Fishscale and Lil $o$o beautifully deliver new single "Go Ooh" [Video]

Bobby Fishscale and Lil $o$o come together to drop "Go Ooh"—a laid-back yet catchy track that exudes confidence with every line. Signed to Roc Nation, it is no surprise that Bobby Fishscale drops an impeccable flow throughout this latest track. Lil $o$o's delivers a chilling yet angelic voice, a smooth lyrical delivery that holds a soft power, so much so that when she utters every word, we feel like she is singing a lullaby. Her ability to perfectly give us a calm feeling while exuding confidence is magical. Bobby Fishscale also does his thing alongside Lil $o$o, as his flow is calmer than usual, intelligently letting every single word flow through seamlessly with masterful timing. The guitar strings, the snappy beats, and the drums in the production help create the ideal background. Press play and shine bright as we watch these two Florida hip-hop titans radiate both musically and through the diamonds present in the visual.
liveforlivemusic.com

Flatbush Zombies’ Erick the Architect Is “Self Made” In New Single [Listen]

Flatbush Zombies rapper/producer Erick the Architect arrived with a new single on Thursday, “Self Made”. The multi-hyphenate also uploaded his “Skinny Ramen Freestyle” to streaming services. The song carries a trademark downtempo Erick the Arc self-produced beat as the rapper born Erick Elliot verbally ascends the ladder as the “Self...
Variety

Ed Sheeran Previews Each Song on His New Album With 14 YouTube Shorts

Ed Sheeran has given fans a preview of each song on his forthcoming album, “=” (Equals) via 14 YouTube Shorts ahead of its official release this Friday. According to the announcement, the 14 Shorts “encapsulate the very personal journey of Sheeran’s album – four-years-in-the-making – with each one bringing to life the intimate and everyday moments that are reflected in the songs. From stepping into an ice bath in ‘Shivers,’ to having a solo dance party in ‘Be Right Now,’ to taking an outdoor shower in ‘Stop The Rain,’ playing a mini ukulele in ‘Sandman,’ and simply hanging out with his...
earmilk.com

Baird delivers a sublime visual for new single "Easy On Them Turns" [Video]

Baird remains one of the most creative figures in LA's burgeoning music scene thanks to his genre-spanning production and consistently imaginative visuals. Within the last year, the multi-instrumentalist has lent out his talents to many other revered artists including Brockhampton, Kevin Abstract, Vegyn, Berhana, while working on the follow-up to 2020's excellent BIRDSONGS, Vol. 2.
earmilk.com

Vocab Slick seeks to "Find a Way" with The Grouch [Video]

Vocab Slick reveals the stunning new animated video for his latest single, “Find A Way,” ahead of his album Language. The soulful guitar-driven track features The Grouch and co-production from Nohokai and Starski and sees the rapper reflecting on his inner struggles and the importance of finding a safe space to center one's chakra.
metalinjection

OF MICE & MEN Announces Echo Album With New Single "Fighting Gravity"

Of Mice & Men is now streaming their new single "Fighting Gravity" off their upcoming full-length album Echo. Echo consists of the previously released Timeless and Bloom EPs, as well as a third unreleased EP called Ad Infinitum. Echo will be out December 3, while the four songs that make up Ad Infinitum will be released on vinyl come April 2022.
earmilk.com

donSMITH is "Still DON" [Video]

NY emcee donSMITH's newest effort "Still DON" is an introspective piece that explores the value of having a great legacy behind one's name above everything else. Armed with his unique smooth flow and passionate demeanor, he takes listeners into his world where he shows us both his flaws, errors, and successes.
Your EDM

New Artist Spotlight: Mother Ghost Release Debut Album in the Face of Tragedy [Geodesic Records] [Video]

It’s fun in 2021 to see the spirit and sounds of post punk wending their way into modern electronica and, in addition to their name having a sort of “Spooky Mother Goose” vibe, Mother Ghost is definitely channeling the likes of Ian Curtis and Bauhaus into their debut album, Somnámbulo. With industrial-style synths, experimental composition styles and political, evocative vocals, the album, released last month, deigns to take post punk into the 21st century. But it almost didn’t happen.
earmilk.com

Rising indie-pop singer-songwriter Jonah Kagen releases new track "Catching A Dream" [Video]

Blending folk-style storytelling with shimmering pop elements, Jonah Kagen is winning over the hearts of fans around the globe. His latest single "Catching A Dream” exemplifies the singer-songwriter and multi-talented musician’s ability to cut straight to your heart with ghostly vocals and earnest lyricism. ““Catching A Dream” is about the...
earmilk.com

Get familiar with rising lyricist Nasser and his relatable new single, "One More Chance?"

One of the quickest ways to rise through the ranks in music is to create music that the majority of people can relate to. For some artists, they choose to tap into the more festive side of consumers by making party music, while others tend to touch on everyday topics such as family, determination to succeed and much more. One topic that is tried and true to capture the ears of listeners worldwide, though, is love. Checking into our pages for the first time, rising songwriter Nasser understands this perfectly, as he continues his streak of engaging singles with his new release, "One More Chance?"
earmilk.com

Outcalls shares video for "Love To Fight" [Video]

Baltimore's operatic pop duo Outcalls are a sight to behold and their style of experimental pop caught our ears this week. Their song "Love To Fight" is a retro pop/funk tune that is nostalgic, heartfelt, and groovy in the same vein. Bolstered by slick cinematic synths, funky basslines, and dynamic percussion arrangements, the duo understood the assignment and deliver the goods.
earmilk.com

Eternia and Rel McCoy show us a new "Wonderful World" [Video]

Veteran Canadian emcee Eternia and producer Rel McCoy recently put out their collaborative project FREE and have dropped a couple of visuals to push it. On their third visual release, the duo tackles the delicate and gloomy issue of modern life, the rise of social media, and more on the song "Wonderful World." McCoy understood the assignment and crafts the most sinister sounding backdrop for Eternia's thought-provoking lyrics. From internet clout chasing, trolls to life-threatening situations caught on live streaming feeds, she runs through the different ways life has been affected and it's getting worse by the moment.
