Daniel Craig's fifth and final James Bond film, No Time To Die, is now playing in theaters and has been met with mostly positive reviews. The movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 84% critics score after 339 reviews and an 88% audience score after 5,000+. ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "a satisfying send-off" for Craig. The movie kicks off in a unique way, with a pre-credit teaser that lasts 20 minutes. The film begins with a flashback to Norway featuring young Madeleine (Coline Defaud) and the villainous Safin (Rami Malek) before jumping to Italy after the events of Spectre to showcase the romance between Bond and Madeleine (Léa Seydoux). The sequence ends with Bond believing Madeleine has betrayed him, so he leaves her before the movie jumps five years into the future. During a recent interview with IndieWire, editors Tom Cross and Elliot Graham explained the significance of the opening.

