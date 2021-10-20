Bitcoin Futures ETF Fee War Is Already Heating Up After One Day

Analyst expectations for third-quarter earnings have improved in October. As of Oct. 22, the Capital IQ consensus forecast for S&P 500 earnings growth was 30%, up from 24% at the beginning of the month. Some of this was driven by optimism within the information technology sector, with analysts projecting 31% growth for the quarter, an increase from the prior 28%. According to Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA, since this secular bull market began in early 2009, the S&P 500 has recorded actual quarterly EPS growth that exceeded analysts' expectations in 47 of 48 quarters, missing only in Q2 2020. While some large-cap companies have already reported results, this is a big earnings week. AT&T, JPMorgan Chase and Honeywell are among the prominent companies that have posted third quarter updates, and the five largest companies in the S&P 500 Index—Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Alphabet and Microsoft—will offer details on their financials this week and likely provide guidance. The members of this quintet are often referred to as “technology” stocks, which we think creates confusion for ETF investors.

