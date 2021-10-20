CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Futures ETF Fee War Is Already Heating Up After One Day

By Katie Greifeld, Vildana Hajric
wealthmanagement.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- The race is on to cut costs in U.S. Bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds, just a day after the first ETF launched. VanEck’s pending Bitcoin Strategy ETF (ticker XBTF) will carry a management fee of 0.65%, meaning $6.50 for every $1,000 invested. That would undercut the 0.95% expense ratio carried...

www.wealthmanagement.com

