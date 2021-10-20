CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico, MO

Jury finds man guilty for role in Ben Renick killing

By Lucas Geisler
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 7 days ago
Michael Humphrey, center, leaves the Audrain County courthouse Wednesday night. A jury found him guilty of first-degree murder for helping with the death of Ben Renick.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J0mEj_0cXYTCT100

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) -

Michael Humphrey's head dropped as twelve people told a court they thought he helped commit a murder.

The jury from southeast Missouri's Cape Girardeau County found Humphrey guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action on Wednesday night in the 2017 killing of Ben Renick. Humphrey drove the person law enforcement and Humphrey's own defense team said killed Renick - his wife, Lynlee Renick.

Prosecutors argued Humphrey also gave Lynlee the gun to use in the shooting, which Humphrey's team denied. Assistant Attorney General Kevin Zoellner, who tried the case alongside special prosecutor Kelly King, said he was pleased with the jury's verdict. He declined to say anything further due to Lynlee's upcoming trial. Sam Renick, Ben's brother, said he would reserve comment until the end of Lynlee's trial.

Humphrey left the courthouse around 9:45 p.m., about 15 minutes after the jury returned its verdict. Two sheriff deputies escorted him to a Montgomery County Sheriff's Office car to take him to that county's jail. Judge Jason Lamb will sentence him on Jan. 3.

Defense attorneys T.J. Hunsaker and Brianne Besheer declined to comment, as did family members of Humphrey.

The jury began discussing their decision in the trial around 4:30 p.m. The state rested its case at 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday after three and a half days of evidence, while the defense presented no evidence.

Zoellner said Humphrey's story that he knew nothing of Lynlee Renick and her co-worker, Ashley Shaw's, plot to kill Ben "doesn't fly with common sense." Zoellner pointed out text messages Lynlee and Humphrey traded hours after Ben was shot. The texts appear to show the two arranging for Humphrey to set up another massage appointment at Lynlee's former Columbia spa.

The jury watched an interview Humphrey did with the Missouri State Highway Patrol on the day of his 2020 arrest. Humphrey told Master Sgt. Marcus Reynolds he did not know of Lynlee Renick's plan to kill her husband when the two traveled to the Renicks' farm.

Prosecutors claim Humphrey drove Lynlee Renick to the property from her Columbia spa on June 8, 2017. The two allegedly worked with Shaw, a spa employee that testified on Tuesday that she helped Lynlee come up with the plot. Zoellner said Humphrey also gave Lynlee Renick the gun to use.

Defense attorney T.J. Hunsaker focused on Lynlee and Shaw's role in the plan. He said the two came up with the details of the plan and left Humphrey out of most of it, other than to recruit him to drive to the property. He criticized the highway patrol investigators for latching onto Shaw's version of events she gave after striking a deal with prosecutors to avoid charges.

Humphrey's two-hour interview in 2020 with Reynolds instead puts the gun in Lynlee's hands when the two arrived on the Renicks' property near New Florence. Humphrey said he went with Lynlee, his ex-girlfriend, to help her collect her stuff as she ended her relationship with Ben. Humphrey said he was there to make sure "things didn't get out of hand." Humphrey said when they got out of the car, Lynlee Renick tried handing him a gun, which he pushed away. Humphrey said he did not see the gun after that. Investigators have not recovered a weapon they believe was used in the shooting.

Zoellner questioned why Humphrey continued on with the interaction at the Renick property after Lynlee tried handing him the gun.

"What do we think of people who help people commit murder?" Zoellner asked the jury to consider when deliberating.

Humphrey said he and Lynlee met Ben at his snake barn, where the breeder kept thousands of his pythons and anacondas that made him a renowned and soon-to-be-wealthy businessman. Humphrey said it was only 10 seconds after they walked into the barn that he heard the first gunshot. He ran out of the building back toward the car, according to his interview.

"I didn't know what was going to happen at all," Humphrey said.

Shaw testified before that she and Lynlee Renick tried recruiting Humphrey to kill Ben. The two women previously tried to kill Ben by crushing up more than a dozen Percocets and placing them in a protein shake.

Prosecutors pointed out in opening statements that Humphrey's story on his involvement changed as investigators spoke with him. He first told the highway patrol he had car trouble the day of Ben's death and met with Lynlee that day to get a massage.

Lynlee Renick's trial is set to start in December in Boone County.

The post Jury finds man guilty for role in Ben Renick killing appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two people charged after drug bust in Eldon

ELDON, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people are charged in Miller County following a drug bust in Eldon last week. According to court documents obtained by ABC 17 News, law enforcement officers arrested Anthony Mitchell, 43, and Adrienne Edington, 28, on Oct. 19 at a home on North Tedmark Avenue. The Eldon Police Department said officers responded The post Two people charged after drug bust in Eldon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ELDON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Possible DWI crash leaves teen in critical condition

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) One person has been arrested following a crash in south Columbia Tuesday night. Duncan McCracking was arrested on suspicion of a DWI causing physical injury and running a red light. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Ashley Gooter was turning left from providence onto Highway 163 near Route K The post Possible DWI crash leaves teen in critical condition appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Audrain County, MO
City
Mexico, MO
Mexico, MO
Crime & Safety
Audrain County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City teen crashes trying to avoid deer

The crash happened in the 3700 block of West Edgewood Drive and the driver had moderate injuries, the Jefferson City Police Department said in a news release. The SUV went off the road, through a barbed-wire fence, hit a tree, rolled over and came to rest on the driver's side in a creek with about 6 inches of water, police said. The post Jefferson City teen crashes trying to avoid deer appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Several residences were damaged after northeast Columbia shooting

Officers pulled over and detained the driver of a yellow Corvette on Broadway in Columbia shortly after a call about shots fired on McKee Street on Monday afternoon. Columbia Police Department Sgt. Robert Fox said the traffic stop was related to shots being fired at McKee Street and Boyd lane. The post Several residences were damaged after northeast Columbia shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Northeast Columbia shooting tied to downtown traffic stop

Officers pulled over and detained the driver of a yellow Corvette on Broadway in Columbia shortly after a call about shots fired on McKee Street on Monday afternoon. Columbia Police Department Sgt. Robert Fox said the traffic stop was related to shots being fired at McKee Street and Boyd lane. The post Northeast Columbia shooting tied to downtown traffic stop appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Shaw
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police investigate shooting in central Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police have confirmed to ABC 17 News officers investigated a shooting in central Columbia. According to the Columbia Police Department, officers responded to the 1500 block of Hinkson Avenue at 6:30 a.m. on Monday. Police said a man with a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The name The post Police investigate shooting in central Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two vehicles totaled after crash in Cooper County

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were treated for serious injuries after a car crash in Cooper County on Sunday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 179 at Cedar Lane at 5:02 p.m. Troopers said a 2017 Toyota Highlander and a 2003 Ford Taurus were both totaled after the The post Two vehicles totaled after crash in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police investigate incident in northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Details are limited about a police investigation on Monday afternoon in northeast Columbia. An ABC 17 News crew saw Columbia police place at least four evidence markers in the middle of the road near the 1800 block of McKee Street around 1:35 p.m. At least two Columbia Police Department vehicles were also The post Police investigate incident in northeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Defense Attorneys#Murder#Columb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy