A Lubbock man who was observed going over 100 miles an hour on South Loop 289 denied knowing anything about the marijuana that was found in his trunk. KAMC News reports that an officer in an unmarked vehicle saw the vehicle, driven by Bobby Blanco Rogers, Jr., traveling at around 80 to 90 miles an hour on the access road in the 4900 block of the South Loop. This area had a posted speed limit of 50MPH.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO