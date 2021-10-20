CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks End Higher, Bringing S&P 500 To The Cusp Of A Record

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolid earnings from health care companies helped send stocks higher on Wall Street Wednesday and pushed the benchmark S&P 500 to the brink of another record high. The market has been gaining ground as investors shift their focus to the latest round of corporate earnings. Stocks have been choppy for weeks...

MarketWatch

Stocks of earnings reporters would add nearly 80 points to the Dow's price

Four of the five Dow Jones Industrial Average components are contributing to the index's gains, as they would roughly add a net 77 points the Dow's price. Meanwhile, Dow futures rose 36 points, or 0.1%, ahead of the open. The biggest gainer was Coca-Cola Co.'s stock , which rose 2.7%, with the implied price gain adding about 10 points to the Dow's price, after better-than-expected third-quarter results. Next was McDonald's Corp.'s stock , which gained 2.6% ahead of the open to add about 40 points to the Dow after upbeat 3Q results. Elsewhere, Microsoft Corp. shares rose 1.8% to add about 37 Dow points after record 1Q results, and Boeing Co.'s stock tacked on 2.1% to boost the Dow by 29 points despite a 3Q miss. Meanwhile, Visa Inc.'s stock was the biggest Dow loser in the premarket after 4Q results, as it fell 2.6% to shave about 39 points off the Dow's price.
investing.com

Opening Bell: Earnings Boost Futures, Stocks; Tesla Breaks $1Trillion Milestone

Wall Street earnings beats overshadow inflation worries. Chinese markets pressured by additional property sector defaults. US futures for the Dow Jones, S&P 500, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 advanced on Tuesday along with European stocks after positive earnings results from Wall Street overshadowed persistent inflation worries. Oil and gold weakened, but...
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 score set of closing records Monday ahead of earnings deluge

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index finished at records on Monday, ahead of a deluge of third-quarter earnings results due this week, including from Facebook Inc. after the session's closing bell. The Dow advanced about 64 points, or 0.2%, to close at a record 35,741.15, eclipsing its record finish on Friday and setting a new all-time trading high along the way. The S&P 500 added about 0.5% on Monday to end at a record 4,566.48, after setting its own intraday record high. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index outperformed, gaining 0.9%, but ended shy of record territory. The bullish mood on Wall Street comes ahead of more than 150 S&P 500 companies, or nearly a third of the broad-market index, this week reporting quarterly results. Investors also widely expect the Federal Reserve to start to lay out its plans soon for reducing its $120 billion of monthly emergency purchases of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities as the U.S. economy heals, but without tightening monetary policy by too much down the road.
