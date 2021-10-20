Southern Center for Human Rights Welcomes Three New Board Members

In the 19 months since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Second Circuit on several occasions has analyzed the circumstances in which challenges to certain restrictions implemented pursuant to COVID-19-related executive orders were moot. In four recent rulings—Agudath Israel of America v. Cuomo, 983 F.3d 620 (2d Cir. 2020), 36 Apartment Associates v. Cuomo, — F. App’x —-, No. 20-2565, 2021 WL 3009153 (2d Cir. July 16, 2021), Connecticut Citizens Defense League v. Lamont, 6 F.4th 439 (2d Cir. 2021), and Dark Storm Industries v. Hochul, No. 20-2725, 2021 WL 4538640 (2d Cir. Oct. 5, 2021) (summary order)—the court evaluated whether certain orders were moot on the basis of whether plaintiffs were under threat that the relevant restrictions would be imposed again in the future. The decisions illustrate that, in examining the mootness of executive orders made in response to ever-evolving public emergencies, the court is tasked with assessing the likelihood of similar restrictions in the future.

