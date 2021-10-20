Southern Center for Human Rights Welcomes Three New Board Members

Oct. 1 was the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It also marks the changeover of volunteer leaders for Shelterhouse’s Board of Directors. The 2021‐22 Board of Directors' Leadership includes:. President Pedro Figueroa, vice president of sales and marketing with Michigan Sugar Company. Vice President Elisabeth (Lisa) Jozwiak, managing counsel...
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Department of Education is taking seriously the threat of withholding money from the Broward and Alachua counties’ school districts over their mask policies.
The Florida State Board of Education has ordered a reduction in state education aid to both school districts by the amount each receives as a federal Project SAFE grant award. Project SAFE is a federal grant program intended to help school districts improve student safety and well-being by advancing strategies to reduce transmission of COVID-19 in schools.
In a letter to the state education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, Ian Rosenblum, U.S. Department of Education...
Unilaterally rejecting settlement offers in a client’s case, acting with borderline malice toward opposing counsel, and demonstrating “pervasive incivility” cost one Washington, D.C.-area attorney his law license. According to the recently released FY22 sanctions list from the Maryland Attorney Grievance Commission, Montgomery County attorney Ernest Francis ran seriously afoul of...
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Board of Directors for the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center has named AnhThu Nguyen as the new executive director beginning November 8. Nguyen joins the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center from a ten-year tenure leading the Genomics Core Facility in the Department of Biology, at the University of Virginia.
Karen Williams is confirmed to a U.S. district court judgeship by a vote of 56-38 on Tuesday. Williams becomes the first Black district court judge to sit in the federal courthouse in Camden. With her confirmation, Williams is the last of four nominees picked by President Joseph Biden to take...
Carsins Run at Eva Mar, a planned not-for-profit housing development to offer assisted living and other types of care in Bel Air, recently appointed three members to its Board of Directors. Here are the detail provided:. CARSINS RUN AT EVA MAR APPOINTS SCOTT ELLIOTT, JOHN KRAUS, AND PAUL THOMPSON TO...
An hours-long House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on ways to improve the judiciary’s compliance with ethics and transparency statutes hinted there may be bipartisan support for changes to the current system. Lawmakers during the meeting Tuesday raised broad concerns about a Wall Street Journal report that documented more than a hundred...
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Tuesday announced the formation of an independent Blue Ribbon Commission on Ethics and Accountability, which will perform a comprehensive review and evaluation of Baltimore County’s current laws and policies governing public ethics, open government, and the Office of Inspector General. “Over the last three years, we’ve made Baltimore County’s government more open, accessible, …
Atlantan Michèle Taylor has been tapped by President Joe Biden as envoy to the United Nations Human Rights Council. Taylor is active in local Democratic politics and with various community boards and organizations, including serving on the board of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights and as a former presidential appointee to the […]
Speedway was hit with an employment class action Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Winebrake & Santillo and Lichten & Liss-Riordan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:21-cv-04682, Smoyer et al v. Speedway LLC. This suit...
On Nov. 2, Pennsylvanians are set to decide which candidates will join the ranks of the state Commonwealth Court. To get a better understanding of each candidate’s background and judicial philosophy, The Legal has asked each to respond to a questionnaire touching on a variety of topics important to the legal community.
In the 19 months since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Second Circuit on several occasions has analyzed the circumstances in which challenges to certain restrictions implemented pursuant to COVID-19-related executive orders were moot. In four recent rulings—Agudath Israel of America v. Cuomo, 983 F.3d 620 (2d Cir. 2020), 36 Apartment Associates v. Cuomo, — F. App’x —-, No. 20-2565, 2021 WL 3009153 (2d Cir. July 16, 2021), Connecticut Citizens Defense League v. Lamont, 6 F.4th 439 (2d Cir. 2021), and Dark Storm Industries v. Hochul, No. 20-2725, 2021 WL 4538640 (2d Cir. Oct. 5, 2021) (summary order)—the court evaluated whether certain orders were moot on the basis of whether plaintiffs were under threat that the relevant restrictions would be imposed again in the future. The decisions illustrate that, in examining the mootness of executive orders made in response to ever-evolving public emergencies, the court is tasked with assessing the likelihood of similar restrictions in the future.
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) updated its guidelines to clarify to employers about COVID-19 vaccine mandates and religious exemptions. The new rules separate religious beliefs from political ones.
The State Bar of Georgia's board of governors voted 88-34 to continue to make buying professional liability insurance (PLI) or disclosing you have it optional. The board also voted to sunset the PLI committee, meaning the issue won't come up again for at least another year. Opponents of mandating PLI...
When members of the judiciary enter referrals arising from lawyer misconduct, the new rule will establish a process by which The Florida Bar’s board of governors and the state supreme court will review the referral and approve the next step. The Florida Supreme Court greenlighted The Florida Bar’s proposed addition...
Joseph Rillotta has joined Miller & Chevalier. Tax litigator Rillotta was previously at Faegre Drinker. Miller & Chevalier has brought in trial attorney Joseph Rillotta as a member of the firm’s litigation practice in Washington, D.C. Rillotta joins from Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, where he has spent the last...
A panel of law professors and advocates urged New York attorneys on Monday to fight for systemic change by combating structural racism in housing and health care. The comments were made during the first public forum hosted by the New York State Bar Association’s Task Force on Racism, Social Equity and the Law, which has been examining the role of institutional racism in all aspects of daily life.
Civil rights lawyer and former public defender Jia Cobb was confirmed to a seat on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia Tuesday. The Senate’s 52-45 vote makes Cobb the fourth Black woman to ever sit on the D.C. District Court, where she will replace Judge Emmet Sullivan, who is taking senior status.
The York County Board of Supervisors is considering a resolution that threatens to withhold funding from the county school system if educators teach “divisive” ideas. Chairman Chad Green approved an amended proposal on Oct. 18 from member Walter Zaremba which says if the school division teaches materials or “ideologies” based on the state’s cultural competency training, the county will not ...
