CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Southern Center for Human Rights Welcomes Three New Board Members

By Katheryn Hayes Tucker
Law.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Judge Beverly Martin decided to retire from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, she told the Daily...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Midland Daily News

Shelterhouse welcomes new board of directors leaders

Oct. 1 was the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It also marks the changeover of volunteer leaders for Shelterhouse’s Board of Directors. The 2021‐22 Board of Directors' Leadership includes:. President Pedro Figueroa, vice president of sales and marketing with Michigan Sugar Company. Vice President Elisabeth (Lisa) Jozwiak, managing counsel...
MIDLAND, MI
CBS Miami

US Education Department To Take “Enforcement Action” If Florida Goes Forward With Defunding Broward And Alachua School Districts.

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Department of Education is taking seriously the threat of withholding money from the Broward and Alachua counties’ school districts over their mask policies. The Florida State Board of Education has ordered a reduction in state education aid to both school districts by the amount each receives as a federal Project SAFE grant award. Project SAFE is a federal grant program intended to help school districts improve student safety and well-being by advancing strategies to reduce transmission of COVID-19 in schools. In a letter to the state education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, Ian Rosenblum, U.S. Department of Education...
FLORIDA STATE
Law.com

DC-Area Attorney Disbarred for 'Pervasive Incivility' and Borderline 'Malicious' Behavior

Unilaterally rejecting settlement offers in a client’s case, acting with borderline malice toward opposing counsel, and demonstrating “pervasive incivility” cost one Washington, D.C.-area attorney his law license. According to the recently released FY22 sanctions list from the Maryland Attorney Grievance Commission, Montgomery County attorney Ernest Francis ran seriously afoul of...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Court Of Appeals#The Eleventh Circuit#The Daily Report
WHSV

Shenandoah LGBTQ Center welcomes new executive director

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Board of Directors for the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center has named AnhThu Nguyen as the new executive director beginning November 8. Nguyen joins the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center from a ten-year tenure leading the Genomics Core Facility in the Department of Biology, at the University of Virginia.
SHENANDOAH, VA
belairnewsandviews.com

Carsins Run at Eva Mar appoints three members to its Board of Directors

Carsins Run at Eva Mar, a planned not-for-profit housing development to offer assisted living and other types of care in Bel Air, recently appointed three members to its Board of Directors. Here are the detail provided:. CARSINS RUN AT EVA MAR APPOINTS SCOTT ELLIOTT, JOHN KRAUS, AND PAUL THOMPSON TO...
BEL AIR, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NottinghamMD.com

Olszewski announces formation of Baltimore County Blue Ribbon Commission on Ethics and Accountability

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Tuesday announced the formation of an independent Blue Ribbon Commission on Ethics and Accountability, which will perform a comprehensive review and evaluation of Baltimore County’s current laws and policies governing public ethics, open government, and the Office of Inspector General. “Over the last three years, we’ve made Baltimore County’s government more open, accessible, … Continue reading "Olszewski announces formation of Baltimore County Blue Ribbon Commission on Ethics and Accountability" The post Olszewski announces formation of Baltimore County Blue Ribbon Commission on Ethics and Accountability appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Reporter Newspapers

Atlantan Michèle Taylor tapped as envoy to U.S. Human Rights Council

Atlantan Michèle Taylor has been tapped by President Joe Biden as envoy to the United Nations Human Rights Council.  Taylor is active in local Democratic politics and with various community boards and organizations, including serving on the board of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights and as a former presidential appointee to the […] The post Atlantan Michèle Taylor tapped as envoy to U.S. Human Rights Council appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
ATLANTA, GA
Law.com

Workers Hit Speedway With Wage-and-Hour Class Action

Speedway was hit with an employment class action Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Winebrake & Santillo and Lichten & Liss-Riordan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:21-cv-04682, Smoyer et al v. Speedway LLC. This suit...
LABOR ISSUES
Law.com

Determining Mootness of COVID-Era Executive Orders

In the 19 months since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Second Circuit on several occasions has analyzed the circumstances in which challenges to certain restrictions implemented pursuant to COVID-19-related executive orders were moot. In four recent rulings—Agudath Israel of America v. Cuomo, 983 F.3d 620 (2d Cir. 2020), 36 Apartment Associates v. Cuomo, — F. App’x —-, No. 20-2565, 2021 WL 3009153 (2d Cir. July 16, 2021), Connecticut Citizens Defense League v. Lamont, 6 F.4th 439 (2d Cir. 2021), and Dark Storm Industries v. Hochul, No. 20-2725, 2021 WL 4538640 (2d Cir. Oct. 5, 2021) (summary order)—the court evaluated whether certain orders were moot on the basis of whether plaintiffs were under threat that the relevant restrictions would be imposed again in the future. The decisions illustrate that, in examining the mootness of executive orders made in response to ever-evolving public emergencies, the court is tasked with assessing the likelihood of similar restrictions in the future.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Law.com

Miller & Chevalier Draws Ex-DOJ Tax Litigator From Faegre Drinker

Joseph Rillotta has joined Miller & Chevalier. Tax litigator Rillotta was previously at Faegre Drinker. Miller & Chevalier has brought in trial attorney Joseph Rillotta as a member of the firm’s litigation practice in Washington, D.C. Rillotta joins from Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, where he has spent the last...
LAW
Law.com

NYSBA Panel Urges Attorneys to Take Up Fight Against Structural Racism

A panel of law professors and advocates urged New York attorneys on Monday to fight for systemic change by combating structural racism in housing and health care. The comments were made during the first public forum hosted by the New York State Bar Association’s Task Force on Racism, Social Equity and the Law, which has been examining the role of institutional racism in all aspects of daily life.
LAW
Virginian-Pilot

York County leaders try to withhold school system funding for teaching of ‘divisive’ ideas

The York County Board of Supervisors is considering a resolution that threatens to withhold funding from the county school system if educators teach “divisive” ideas. Chairman Chad Green approved an amended proposal on Oct. 18 from member Walter Zaremba which says if the school division teaches materials or “ideologies” based on the state’s cultural competency training, the county will not ...
YORK COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy