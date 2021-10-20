CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoffman Estates approves changes to site it's selling to Popeyes developer

By Eric Peterson
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoffman Estates officials have approved the reconfiguration of a site on Golf Road they're selling to developers of a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, but a clear construction time frame awaits the closing of the sale. "Hopefully now they can get on track," Hoffman Estates Director of Development Services Peter...

