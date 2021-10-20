Hoffman Estates approves changes to site it's selling to Popeyes developer

Systems Engineer, Cambium Networks, Rolling Meadows, Illinois: As part of the R & D Team will validate product features & provide feedback on engineering development. Responsible for worldwide technical support of Cambium Networks fielded systems. Work with customers as engineering point of contact, & report issues, subsequent defects or enhancements requested for products. Diagnose RF and networking problems at customer sites and within Cambium Networks' test lab. Deploy customer requested needs & implement customer requests to engineering team. Integrate software solutions into Cambium products & plan wireless networks for customers. Gather knowledge of system issues from customers & their systems to determine solutions where the knowledge is within the domain of the systems engineer for quick turnaround on issues. Contact & work with development engineering to diagnose & resolve problems not immediately solvable, & make sure that the customer understands what their problems are & how they are being proactively addressed in a manner that shows understanding of all customer needs. Must have MS in Electrical Engineering & 2 yrs exp in the wireless technology sector of the telecommunications industry. Required exp must include 2 yrs (concurrent) exp working with LTE protocol - attach, reselection, handover, procedures, OFDM, Antenna technologies, which are key components in ePMP wireless technologies. Must have 2 yrs exp. in LTE testing using Spirent test gear, working with call flow in VOLTE (Voice over IP in LTE), quality metrics measurements of calls & internet protocols including HTTP, TCP & UDP, and with system architecture & requirement process lifecycle, from the writing of requirements to their verification by QA. To apply send resume to: careers@cambiumnetworks.com No calls. , posted 10/27/2021.

