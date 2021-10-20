AG Carr Names New Solicitor General

The Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal (the SDT) is an independent statutory tribunal. It protects the interests of the public and maintains confidence in the reputation of the solicitors’ profession by adjudicating on cases of alleged disciplinary breaches by solicitors, registered European lawyers, registered foreign lawyers and employees of solicitors’ firms. It also deals with applications from former solicitors applying to be restored to the Roll after being struck off, or from solicitors applying to end a suspension or to vary practising restrictions.

