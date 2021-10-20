AG Carr Names New Solicitor General

INDIANA – Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita today commended a national school board group for backing down from inflammatory language it used to prod the Biden administration into threatening parents’ First Amendment rights. Pledging to continue the fight against the Biden administration’s intimidation tactics, Attorney General Rokita — who organized...
In a letter to President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Attorney General Chris Carr, along with 19 other state attorneys general, voiced opposition to the administration advocating a policy that would provide the federal government with unprecedented access to nearly every American’s bank account and financial transaction information.
RALEIGH — At the end of September, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein joined 20 other Democratic attorneys general in defense of a Pennsylvania law that would grant conceal carry licenses only to persons 21 years or older. The other states were California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan,...
Former U.S. Solicitors General, Gregory Garre and Neal Katyal, were at Dartmouth College Thursday night where they discussed the role of the courts in a democratic society as well as the so-called culture war cases involving abortion, guns, and affirmative action the Supreme Court faces in coming months. The event,...
DC disciplinary counsel have declined to docket at least two bar complaints against former Trump DOJ official Jeffrey Clark. Clark is under fire over his actions in trying to subvert the 2020 election results while he was at the Justice Department. Clark may still be under investigation by DC Bar...
Unilaterally rejecting settlement offers in a client’s case, acting with borderline malice toward opposing counsel, and demonstrating “pervasive incivility” cost one Washington, D.C.-area attorney his law license. According to the recently released FY22 sanctions list from the Maryland Attorney Grievance Commission, Montgomery County attorney Ernest Francis ran seriously afoul of...
Christopher Lage will serve as the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s deputy general counsel, the agency said Monday. The deputy general counsel is “the alter ego” of the workplace civil rights agency’s general counsel, overseeing day-to-day operations of the office and its litigation program, according to the agency. Lage will serve under Acting General Counsel Gwendolyn Young Reams, who was named to the position after the Biden administration fired Trump-era General Counsel Sharon Gustafson in March.
CLEVELAND — The Biden administration is trying to crack down on people ducking their taxes with a proposed policy to monitor the bank accounts of Americans. The proposal would require financial institutions to report annual net deposits and withdrawals of Americans’ bank accounts, not including wages or certain federal benefits. The new proposed threshold for monitoring that information is $10,000 per year. Originally, that number was $600.
Joseph Rillotta has joined Miller & Chevalier. Tax litigator Rillotta was previously at Faegre Drinker. Miller & Chevalier has brought in trial attorney Joseph Rillotta as a member of the firm’s litigation practice in Washington, D.C. Rillotta joins from Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, where he has spent the last...
Attorney General Merrick Garland defended himself Thursday from Republican criticism of a directive he wrote about conflicts related to public schools, saying the Department of Justice simply wants to examine and curtail possible violence, not squelch or intimidate parents angry about curriculums or pandemic-era rules. “We are trying to prevent...
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the view of the U.S. solicitor general in a case in which a federal appeals court reduced punitive damages below a statutory cap. The case could become the first major punitive damages dispute to come before the Supreme Court in more than a decade, Law.com reports.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — Attorney General Steve Marshall warned President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Friday that he believes the administration’s proposed policy will give the federal government access to nearly every American’s bank account and financial transaction information. “The Biden administration’s scheme to give the Internal Revenue...
'Attorney General Garland is weaponizing the DOJ by using the FBI to pursue concerned parents and silence them through intimidation.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed Tuesday to defend Floridians after the Department of Justice ordered federal law enforcement to address the nation’s “disturbing spike” in threats against educators and school board members amid the pandemic.
Attorney General Chris Carr announced that he has joined a 17-state effort to deter the Biden administration from threatening parents who express their views to school officials on issues regarding their children’s education. “A bedrock principle in America is our First Amendment right to express ourselves and to petition our...
Mayor Greg Fischer has introduced Edward W. Harness to the Civilian Review & Accountability Board as his choice to be the city’s first inspector general. Since 2015, Harness has served as the executive director of the Albuquerque, New Mexico, Civilian Police Oversight Agency, which he helped establish to investigate all civilian complaints, and reviews and monitors all internal affairs investigations for the Albuquerque Police Department, a news release stated.
The Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal (the SDT) is an independent statutory tribunal. It protects the interests of the public and maintains confidence in the reputation of the solicitors’ profession by adjudicating on cases of alleged disciplinary breaches by solicitors, registered European lawyers, registered foreign lawyers and employees of solicitors’ firms. It also deals with applications from former solicitors applying to be restored to the Roll after being struck off, or from solicitors applying to end a suspension or to vary practising restrictions.
Virginia's Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe appeared in an Instagram video with a former member of the state's Board of Education who has a history of homophobic tweets and calling for the defunding of police. Dr. Wes Bellamy, who was appointed by McAuliffe during his first term as governor and...
D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine added Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg as a defendant in a consumer protection lawsuit against the company, one of the first to directly expose the social media giant’s CEO to potential financial and other penalties. Racine tweeted Wednesday that after reviewing hundreds of thousands of pages...
Mayor Lori Lightfoot has named one of Inspector General Joseph Ferguson’s deputies to replace him on an interim basis. William Marback, who served as the deputy inspector general for investigations, will replace Ferguson, the mayor announced. A 21-year veteran of the office of the inspector general, Marback’s selection surprised several...
