Toledo, OH

Toledo's income tax collections rebounding to pre-pandemic levels

By The Blade
 6 days ago

The city of Toledo’s income-tax collections were up about $1.2 million in September compared with the year before.

City finance officials told Toledo City Council members during a committee meeting Wednesday that income tax collections seem to be rebounding toward pre-pandemic, 2019 levels.

September’s $12.2 million in revenue brought total income-tax collections to $133.2 million for the first three quarters of 2021, up about 9.5 percent against 2020’s first nine months. That doesn’t count the additional $13.1 million collected so far this year for the city’s dedicated streets-improvement fund, which officials project will generate close to $19 million by year’s end. That money only can be used to pay for residential street resurfacing and reconstruction

“These are very impressive numbers,” said Councilman Katie Moline, who chairs the committee. “I’m very surprised that we’ve been able to recover so quickly and so strongly.”

Ms. Moline is concerned, though, about what type of hit the city’s budget will take if Toledo is required by the state legislature to refund some income taxes to individuals whose offices are in Toledo but are working from home outside the city.

City finance Director Melanie Campbell said refund estimates range from $7 million to $16 million, which would leave Toledo’s 2021 estimated income-tax revenue between $174.4 million and $183.4 million. Officials hope to have better estimates come November, when they present the proposed 2022 operating budget.

“That is going to have some important ramifications to our city, so I appreciate you monitoring that,” Ms. Moline said. “As a council, we need to be very much aware when we are looking at our upcoming budget that we are aware of what those impacts are going to be.”

In other business Wednesday, Human Resources Director Tyrome Alexander said the city has been working to fill the long-vacant positions of finance director and director of diversity, equity, and inclusion. The latter position has been posted and the application period will close in November.

“We hope to make a decision on that position by the end of the year so that when the disparity study is completed, this person will have somewhat of a roadmap,” Mr. Alexander said.

He said officials then hope to post the finance director position Oct. 25, which will begin the application and screening process.

Local leaders convene in support of Imagination Station, Issue 2

Merriam Webster defines "imagination" as creative ability, or the creation of the mind. It is this notion of "imagination" that was in the air at a press conference Tuesday outside Imagination Station's Summit Street main entrance as the local science center tries to finish strong on its campaign for passage of its levy on the ballot Nov. 2.
State school board association cuts ties with national counterpart

Toledo Public School board members Chris Varwig and Bob Vasquez joined a majority of their Ohio School Board Association trustees in voting to cut ties with the National Education Association because of its recent letter asking federal law enforcement officials to investigate whether angry parent protests at school board meetings were acts of "domestic terrorism and hate crimes."
Editorial: Ohio House legislation could aid jail plans

The plans for a new Lucas County Jail would benefit from legislation working its way through the General Assembly. In fact, many counties in need of new or refurbished jail facilities would also get financial help. The help comes in the form of House Bill 101, which has passed the House and now is in the Senate finance committee.
To the editor: Time to quit putting profits over people

Was anyone surprised by Frances Haugen's allegation that Facebook puts profits before people? Sounds a lot like Purdue Pharma, big tobacco, and the American corporations that moved to foreign climes to improve their bottom line. And what has been America's toll? A social media platform that incites political violence and harms children; opioid addictions and deaths; smoking related cancers and deaths; and far too many factories shuttered with Americans put out of work and their communities devastated. Does anyone really think the businesses responsible for these calamities didn't foresee the consequences of their greed?
Ohio Senate bill cracks down on robocalls, spoofing

COLUMBUS — A bill making it a state crime to use robocalls or fake phone numbers to defraud someone into picking up a call is headed for a full House vote. The Ohio House Criminal Justice Committee on Tuesday approved Senate Bill 54, sponsored by Sen. Theresa Gavarone (R., Bowling Green). It has already cleared the Senate.
Editorial: Postal banking promises financial equity

In 1947, more than 4 million Americans owned $3.4 billion in saving deposits held not by a bank or credit union, but by the United States Postal Service. It's a largely forgotten part of American banking — and postal — history that the USPS ran the Postal Savings System for 56 years, from 1911 to 1967. The system held a modest amount of savings for customers at the rate of 2 percent, and it was especially popular with immigrants who struggled to find honest and reliable banking options in their new society.
