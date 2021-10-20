Toledo's income tax collections rebounding to pre-pandemic levels

The city of Toledo’s income-tax collections were up about $1.2 million in September compared with the year before.

City finance officials told Toledo City Council members during a committee meeting Wednesday that income tax collections seem to be rebounding toward pre-pandemic, 2019 levels.

September’s $12.2 million in revenue brought total income-tax collections to $133.2 million for the first three quarters of 2021, up about 9.5 percent against 2020’s first nine months. That doesn’t count the additional $13.1 million collected so far this year for the city’s dedicated streets-improvement fund, which officials project will generate close to $19 million by year’s end. That money only can be used to pay for residential street resurfacing and reconstruction

“These are very impressive numbers,” said Councilman Katie Moline, who chairs the committee. “I’m very surprised that we’ve been able to recover so quickly and so strongly.”

Ms. Moline is concerned, though, about what type of hit the city’s budget will take if Toledo is required by the state legislature to refund some income taxes to individuals whose offices are in Toledo but are working from home outside the city.

City finance Director Melanie Campbell said refund estimates range from $7 million to $16 million, which would leave Toledo’s 2021 estimated income-tax revenue between $174.4 million and $183.4 million. Officials hope to have better estimates come November, when they present the proposed 2022 operating budget.

“That is going to have some important ramifications to our city, so I appreciate you monitoring that,” Ms. Moline said. “As a council, we need to be very much aware when we are looking at our upcoming budget that we are aware of what those impacts are going to be.”

In other business Wednesday, Human Resources Director Tyrome Alexander said the city has been working to fill the long-vacant positions of finance director and director of diversity, equity, and inclusion. The latter position has been posted and the application period will close in November.

“We hope to make a decision on that position by the end of the year so that when the disparity study is completed, this person will have somewhat of a roadmap,” Mr. Alexander said.

He said officials then hope to post the finance director position Oct. 25, which will begin the application and screening process.