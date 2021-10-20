CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

49ers optimistic QB Jimmy Garoppolo will play this week

By JOSH DUBOW
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lx4hX_0cXYLHay00
1 of 2

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers are optimistic starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo can return this week from a right calf injury but don’t expect backup Trey Lance back for another week.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo would be limited at practice Wednesday after missing one game with the injury and is on target to play Sunday night against Indianapolis.

“It’ll be good to go out there and go full go today. I know he’s limited because we’ve got to make sure he can do everything,” Shanahan said. “We’ll have a much better idea today, but I’m pretty optimistic about it.”

Lance sprained his left knee when he started in place of Garoppolo on Oct. 10 at Arizona and hadn’t healed enough during the bye week to practice Wednesday.

Garoppolo got hurt early in the game Oct. 3 against Seattle and left at halftime. He missed one game but took advantage of the bye week to get back without missing any more time.

Garoppolo said the calf “feels great” now and he is able to push off his plant leg once again.

“I didn’t want to push too much last week. But I think during the bye week, we’ve really made some big strides,” he said. “So I’m happy with where it’s at.”

Lance’s recovery is progressing as expected but he isn’t quite ready to return to practice. Shanahan said Lance has been told to stay off his feet as much as he can but was expected to do some light throwing Wednesday.

“We were hoping he could go this week. It doesn’t look like it,” Shanahan said. “He might have a chance at the end of the week. I’d be surprised if he’s not ready to go next week.”

The Niners return from the bye on a three-game losing streak as the defense has struggled to generate takeaways and the offense has not been clicking like Shanahan hoped it would.

San Francisco has been hurt by a season-ending knee injury to running back Raheem Mostert and a calf injury that will sideline tight George Kittle for at least three games. But there are still other problems not related to injuries.

“I think we’ve got to be much better in situational football,” Shanahan said. “We’ve got to be much better throwing and catching. I’d like to generate a few more explosive runs. I think we’re running the ball somewhat decent but if you don’t get big runs, you’re never going to have those numbers. Then it just comes down to execution in some real critical situations.”

NOTES: CB K’Waun Williams was back at practice after missing two games with a calf injury and is expected to play this week. ... DT Javon Kinlaw (knee) and LT Trent Williams (elbow, ankle) also missed practice.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
49erswebzone

Peter King explains why 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo is an undesirable trade target

377 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The trade deadline always creates speculation across the league. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo landed with the San Francisco 49ers at the trade deadline in 2017. The Niners traded for wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders about a week before the trade deadline in 2019.
NFL
ClutchPoints

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s future gets big hint from after Colts debacle

Things are not looking in Santa Clara. That was underscored once again in the San Francisco 49ers’ 30-18 home loss to Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts Sunday night. Now on a four-game losing skid, the 49ers have to make a move quick in order to right the ship. Otherwise, their dreams of making the playoffs might very well slip away in the coming weeks. To be more direct about it, the 49ers need better play from Jimmy Garoppolo — if he’s at all going to start ever again for San Francisco.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has Bold Claim About QB Jimmy Garoppolo

It’s no secret that Jimmy Garoppolo’s days with the San Francisco 49ers are numbered. With Trey Lance waiting in the wings, it’s only a matter of time before the two sides go their separate ways. While the jury is still out on whether or not Garoppolo is a franchise quarterback,...
NFL
49erswebzone

Joe Staley: Jimmy Garoppolo will start, but 49ers are more exciting with Trey Lance

334 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Former San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle, Joe Staley, went on KNBR Radio on Monday to discuss the 49ers' loss to the Arizona Cardinals. As expected, the conversation went to the quarterback situation with Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, including who Staley believed would be under center in two weeks when the 49ers play the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
SF

49ers 'Pretty Optimistic' in Jimmy G's Return Ahead of Colts

Kyle Shanahan feels optimistic in Jimmy Garoppolo﻿'s availability for Sunday's primetime matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Despite an attempt to make a push to return before the Bye, head coach Kyle Shanahan sidelined the quarterback in Week 5 after missing all three of the team's practices while nursing a calf injury, giving rookie Trey Lance his first look at starting reps. Garoppolo made his return to the field in a "bonus practice" on Monday, with signs pointing to the veteran getting the start under center.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
George Kittle
Person
Trent Williams
95.7 The Game

Trey Lance absent but Jimmy Garoppolo returns to 49ers practice

49ers fans might have to wait a little bit longer for the start of the Trey Lance era. The rookie quarterback wasn’t spotted by reporters at Monday’s practice after spraining his left knee in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals. But Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) was back with the No. 1 offense after sitting out against the Cardinals and getting another week of rest during last week’s bye.
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers' Dee Ford still having back discomfort; QB Jimmy Garoppolo on track to start

Dee Ford’s back issues aren’t fully behind him. The Pro Bowl pass rusher has played sparingly this season because he’s still experiencing discomfort and the 49ers are leery of him suffering a recurrence of the back injury that sidelined him for last season’s final 15 games, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday.
NFL
49erswebzone.com

49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo made ‘big strides’ in calf recovery over the bye

399 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Jimmy Garoppolo is recovering from yet another injury. Luckily for him, this latest setback won't cost him too much playing time. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback exited the October 3 game against the Seattle Seahawks with a calf injury. By the end of halftime, he couldn't put much pressure on the leg.
NFL
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Shares Honest Expectation For QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers have had to play a bit of musical chairs at the quarterback position this season, and mostly due to injuries. Kyle Shanahan has long said Jimmy Garoppolo is his starting quarterback, and Trey Lance has done nothing to change his mind so far this season. But Garoppolo’s injury-ridden start to the 2021-22 campaign opened the door for the No. 3 overall pick to make his first NFL start in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Ap#Niners
NBC Bay Area

Jimmy Garoppolo Believes 49ers Can Rebound From Rough Stretch

SANTA CLARA -- Jimmy Garoppolo has not lost hope that the 49ers can rebound from their four-game losing skid. After the 49ers' 30-18 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the veteran quarterback shared that is has been little mistakes that have hindered the offense. Garoppolo believes if the 49ers can put together cleaner games, they still have a chance to turn around their season.
NFL
Stamford Advocate

Garoppolo remains 49ers' starting QB despite team struggles

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — With the San Francisco 49ers mired in a four-game losing streak and starter Jimmy Garoppolo coming off the worst game of his career, coach Kyle Shanahan still isn't ready to make a change at quarterback — even if rookie Trey Lance is healthy. Garoppolo turned...
NFL
49erswebzone

Donte Whitner breaks down 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s biggest weakness

69 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. If you ask former San Francisco 49ers safety, Donte Whitner, a question, be prepared for the answer, because he doesn't hold back. Whitner was guest on KNBR's Tolbert, Kreuger and Brooks Show on Tuesday, and spoke on the 49ers current quarterback situation.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

627K+
Followers
336K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy