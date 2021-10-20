Deceased victim of house fire still unidentified Wednesday

CHEYENNE – The cause of a Monday house fire that killed one person has not yet been released.

Although detectives with the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the case, no criminal activity is suspected, and there are no public safety concerns, according to Wednesday afternoon news release.

A woman was found dead inside the structure, having “succumbed to the blaze,” the news release said.

Laramie County Coroner Rebecca Reid said Wednesday afternoon that her office was waiting for scientific positive identification of the victim, which she expected to take no longer than a week.

Reid said she would not release any additional information about the woman until her identity had been confirmed.

At about 5:05 p.m. Monday, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire in the 700 block of Mitchell Court to assist Laramie County Fire District 1.

LCFD1 Chief Darrick Mittlestadt could not immediately be reached for additional information.

On Tuesday, Mittlestadt called the fire “a significant event for the south side of Cheyenne.”

The Red Cross of Wyoming said in a Monday evening news release that it was assisting two adults affected by a house fire on Mitchell Court.