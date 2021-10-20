CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Tilly's, Inc. Announces The Appointment Of Two New Board Members

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS) - Get Tilly's, Inc. Class A Report today announced the appointment of Teresa L. Aragones and Erin M. Chin to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Aragones has 25 years of digital and brand marketing experience. She is currently the Chief Marketing Officer at Discord, a leading youth-oriented online communication service. Prior to joining Discord, she served Visual Supply Company, a mobile photo app provider, as Chief Marketing Officer. Prior to that, she held Director-level marketing roles at Nike (NKE) - Get NIKE, Inc. (NKE) Report and Volkswagen, wherein she also helped develop co-branded lifestyle branding campaigns with companies such as Apple and XBOX.

Ms. Chin also has extensive experience in lifestyle brand building and brand strategy. She is currently the Chief Marketing Officer of the Streamers & Creators business within Logitech (LOGI) - Get Logitech International S.A. Report. Prior to this, she served in several brand strategy roles, including as the Senior Brand Marketing Director for the Mountain Dew brand of PepsiCo (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report, in developing consumer communications and branding programs for several leading spirits brands, and in international strategy for MTV Networks. Ms. Chin began her career as a media and communications investment banker at Goldman Sachs.

"We are pleased to welcome these impressive professionals to the Tilly's Board of Directors," said Hezy Shaked, Executive Chairman. "We believe their strong business experience and creativity will be of significant value as we continue to grow our business and national brand awareness."

About Tillys

Tillys is a leading specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls with an extensive assortment of iconic global, emerging and proprietary brands rooted in an active and outdoor lifestyle. Tillys is headquartered in Irvine, California and, as of October 20, 2021, operated 243 total stores across 33 states, and its website, www.tillys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, statements regarding the anticipated value of the Company's two new board members. For a detailed listing of certain risks and uncertainties that could adversely impact the Company's business and expectations, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including those detailed in the section titled "Risk Factors" and in its other filings with the SEC, which are available from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and from the Company's website at www.tillys.com under the heading "Investor Relations". Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This release should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and notes thereto contained in the Company's Form 10-K.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020006107/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Clarus Corporation Announces Pricing Of Common Stock Offering

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Corporation (CLAR) - Get Clarus Corporation Report ("Clarus" and/or the "Company"), announced today that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 2,750,000 shares of its common stock for total expected gross proceeds of $74,250,000, before underwriting fees and estimated offering expenses. The Company also granted the underwriters an option for 30 days to purchase up to an additional 412,500 shares of common stock. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on October 29, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Dawson Geophysical Company

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Dawson Geophysical Company ("Dawson" or the "Company") (DWSN) - Get Dawson Geophysical Company Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by a subsidiary of Wilks Brothers, LLC ("Wilks Brothers"), via a tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $2.34 per share in cash (the "Offer") for each share of Dawson common stock that they hold. Subject to the closing of the Offer, the merger agreement also contemplates that Wilks will acquire any Dawson shares that are not tendered into the Offer at the same price per share through a second-step merger, which will be completed as soon as practicable following the closing of the Offer, subject to the approval of at least 80% of the outstanding Dawson shares.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Oasis Midstream Partners LP

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Oasis Midstream Partners LP ("OMP" or the "Company") (OMP) - Get Oasis Midstream Partners LP Report in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Crestwood Equity Partners LP (" Crestwood") (CEQP) - Get Crestwood Equity Partners LP Report. Under the terms of the agreement, Oasis Petroleum Inc. ("Oasis"), as a unitholder of OMP, will receive $160 million in cash in addition to approximately 21.0 million common units of Crestwood in aggregate in exchange for its 33.85 million OMP common units and non-economic general partner stake. Public OMP unitholders will receive 0.87 units of Crestwood common units for each unit of OMP they own. Upon completion of the transaction, Oasis will own approximately 21.7% of Crestwood common units. The transaction is valued at approximately $6.9 billion.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. Completes Upsized $345 Million Initial Public Offering

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. ("Iconic Sports" or the "Company") today announced the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 34,500,000 units, which includes 4,500,000 units issued pursuant to the exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option in full. The offering was priced at $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $345 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Arteris IP Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arteris IP, a leading provider of system-on-chip (SoC) system intellectual property (IP) consisting of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and IP deployment software, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $14.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Arteris IP from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $70.0 million. All of the shares are being offered by Arteris IP. In addition, Arteris IP has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 750,000 additional shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Obsidio, Inc. Expands Clinical Advisory Board With Two New Members

COLUMBIA, S.C., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Obsidio, Inc., a medical device company pioneering groundbreaking therapies in endovascular embolization, today announced the expansion of its clinical advisory board with the appointment of two new members - Jafar Golzarian, MD, and Marc Sapoval, MD, PhD. The new advisors will join existing clinical advisory board (CAB) members Riad Salem, MD, MBA, and Ziv Haskal, MD.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Sec#Visual Supply Company#Xbox#Logi#Pepsico Inc#Mtv Networks
massdevice.com

Navidea names two appointments to its board of directors

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) announced today that it appointed two new members to its board of directors. Thomas Forest Farb-Horch and Agnieszka Winkler joined Dublin, Ohio-based Navidea’s board, effective Oct. 7, each with a three-year term ending concurrently with the company’s 2024 annual stockholders’ meeting. Get the full story at our...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

AGTC Announces Two Key Leadership Team Appointments

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), today announced the appointment of Susan Schneider, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Sarah C. DiSalvatore, M.P.H., as Vice President of Clinical Operations.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
TheStreet

Arden Group Appoints Poonam Sharma Mathis As Venture Partner And Board Member

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arden Group (" Arden"), a fully integrated real estate company, today announced the appointment of Poonam Sharma Mathis as Board Member and Venture Partner. She will lead Arden's venture capital initiative and investment efforts, which will focus on opportunities to invest in startups enhancing efficiency in the operations of real estate.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ADMS, FLXN, AZPN, And EBMT Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:. Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP305 Broadway, 7th Floor New York, NY 10007 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com. Adamas Pharmaceuticals,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Marketing
TheStreet

Instinctif Partners' Clients Win Big At MEIRA's 2021 Annual Awards

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Projects by Instinctif Partners, a leading international business communications consultancy, with Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group (" HMG"), Saudi British Bank (" SABB"), Etihad Etisalat (" Mobily"), Savola, the National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia ( "Bahri") and Baladna, were recognised at the 2021 Middle East Investor Relations Association (" MEIRA") Awards.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ingersoll Rand Initiates Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) - Get Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR) Report, a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of common stock payable on December 17, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 10, 2021. This is the first quarterly dividend to be paid by the company as part of its new dividend program, which was recently announced during the presentation of its M&A-focused capital allocation strategy at an investor call on September 2, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

PAE INCORPORATED INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy Of Price And Process In Proposed Sale Of PAE Incorporated - PAE

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of PAE Incorporated (NasdaqCM: PAE) to an affiliate of Amentum Holdings LLC. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of PAE will receive only $10.05 in cash for each share of PAE that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

BOTS, Inc. Celebrates The Grand Opening Of Its Parkersburg, West Virginia Campus Including Bitcoin Miners Repair Training Program

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), ("BOTS" or "The Company"), a global technology conglomerate specialized in Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, crypto generation, mining, equipment repair, and warranties, announced today that the company's subsidiary, TekX Mining and Gaming PC Solutions LLC (TekX), is now fully operating and focused on providing solutions to Bitcoin mining businesses across the nation that are facing critical trained labor shortages.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Sourcing Journal

Outland CEO Says BWA Report Hinders Ethical Fashion Movement

Outland Denim founding CEO James Bartle took to Instagram Monday to call Baptist World Aid’s (BWA) 2021 Ethical Fashion Report “one of the greatest setbacks to the ethical and environmental sustainability movements I’ve witnessed in the past 10 years.” For the second consecutive year, the Australian denim brand earned an A+, the highest ranking possible  alongside clothing brands Etiko, Joyya Apparel and Mighty Good Basics. Bartle, however, is dismayed by some of brands that earned an A grade. Without naming names, the executive said he is “shocked to see brands who are responsible for huge human rights abuses, let alone a...
ADVOCACY
MarketWatch

WEC Energy promotes COO to CEO as Kevin Fletcher retires

S&P 500 component WEC Energy Group on Monday named Scott Lauber president and chief executive officer, effective Feb. 1. He is currently chief operating officer. CEO Kevin Fletcher plans to retire in June and will remain at the company as an adviser until then. Gale Klappa will remain as executive chairman of the company until May 2024. Shares of WEC Energy are down 0.4% this year, compared to a rise of 21% by the S&P 500.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

This Bank Stock Is Up Nearly 400% From Pandemic Lows and Still a Buy

Discover Financial has recovered impressively from its pandemic lows, but still trades at a single-digit earnings multiple. A post-earnings sell-off seems overdone, opening up a compelling entry point for investors. Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) sold off after the company's recent earnings report, but it's confusing as to why....
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
61K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy