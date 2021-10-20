CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Quidel To Hold Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call On November 4th, 2021

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Quidel Corporation (QDEL) - Get Quidel Corporation Report, a leading provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, will report fiscal third quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Following the release of results, Douglas Bryant, president and chief executive officer, and Randy Steward, chief financial officer, will host an investment community conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the results and answer questions. During the conference call, the company will also discuss business and financial developments and trends. The company's statements may contain or constitute material information that has not been previously disclosed.

To join the live webcast, participants may click the following link directly: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3485847/878757FED3288D2F3FBAF8E692AD65DE, or access the event via the Investor Relations section of the Quidel website ( http://ir.quidel.com).

The website replay will be available for 1 year and can be accessed by the following link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3485847/878757FED3288D2F3FBAF8E692AD65DE and entering access code 095213. The telephone replay will be available for 14 days beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (5:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on November 4 th, 2021 by dialing 929-458-6194 from the U.S., or by dialing +44-204-525-0658 for international callers, and entering access code 095213.

About Quidel Corporation

Quidel Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a leading manufacturer of diagnostic solutions at the point of care, delivering a continuum of rapid testing technologies that further improve the quality of health care throughout the globe. An innovator for over 40 years in the medical device industry, Quidel pioneered the first FDA-cleared point-of-care test for influenza in 1999 and was the first to market a rapid SARS-CoV-2 antigen test in the U.S. Under trusted brand names Sofia®, Solana®, Lyra®, Triage® and QuickVue®, Quidel's comprehensive product portfolio includes tests for a wide range of infectious diseases, cardiac and autoimmune biomarkers, as well as a host of products to detect COVID-19. With products made in America, Quidel's mission is to provide patients with immediate and frequent access to highly accurate, affordable testing for the good of our families, our communities and the world. For more information about Quidel, visit quidel.com.

View our story told by our people at www.quidel.com/ourstory

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020006018/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Ciner Resources LP To Release Third Quarter 2021 Results

Ciner Resources LP (CINR) - Get Ciner Resources LP Report will release third quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Ciner Resources LP, a master limited partnership, operates the trona ore mining and soda ash production business of Ciner Wyoming LLC, one of the largest and lowest cost producers of natural soda ash in the world, serving a global market from its facility in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. The facility has been in operation for more than 50 years.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Parker To Announce Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Earnings On November 4th; Conference Call And Webcast Scheduled For 11 A.m. Eastern

CLEVELAND, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (PH) - Get Parker-Hannifin Corporation Report, the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it will release its fiscal 2022 first quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, November 4, 2021, followed by a conference call at 11:00 a.m., Eastern time. During the call, the company will discuss fiscal 2022 first quarter results and respond to questions from institutional investors and security analysts. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on Parker's investor information website at www.phstock.com with an accompanying slide presentation. The webcast will be archived on the site and available for replay later that day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Bandwidth Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2021 Revenue Results Exceeding Guidance And Estimated Full Year Revenue Impact Of DDoS Attack

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) - Get Bandwidth Inc. Class A Report, a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced preliminary third quarter 2021 revenue results and provided full year 2021 estimated revenue impact of the distributed denial of service ("DDoS") attack previously disclosed by the company.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Arteris IP Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arteris IP, a leading provider of system-on-chip (SoC) system intellectual property (IP) consisting of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and IP deployment software, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $14.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Arteris IP from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $70.0 million. All of the shares are being offered by Arteris IP. In addition, Arteris IP has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 750,000 additional shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qdel#Investor Relations
TheStreet

Ingersoll Rand Initiates Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) - Get Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR) Report, a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of common stock payable on December 17, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 10, 2021. This is the first quarterly dividend to be paid by the company as part of its new dividend program, which was recently announced during the presentation of its M&A-focused capital allocation strategy at an investor call on September 2, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. Announces Closing Of Upsized $300 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units were listed on the New York Stock Exchange and began trading under the ticker symbol "MBSC.U" on October 22, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-third of one redeemable public warrant. Each whole public warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and public warrants are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "MBSC" and "MBSC WS," respectively.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMCB) Reports Record Third Quarter And Year-to-Date 2021 Earnings

LODI, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX: FMCB) today announced record third quarter and year-to-date net income. For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported net income of $17.5 million, an increase of 18.2% from net income of $14.8 million in the third quarter of 2020. On a per share basis, earnings were $22.16, up 18.8% when compared to $18.66 per weighted average share of common stock outstanding in the third quarter of 2020. Return on average assets for the third quarter of 2021 was 1.39%, and return on average equity was 15.64%. Unlike many banks, the Company's net income was not enhanced by either reversals of loan loss provision or gains on sale of investment securities during the quarter. The Company's net income over the trailing twelve months was $65.9 million ($83.32 per share as reported), as compared to $57.9 million ($73.03 per share as reported) for the same period in the prior year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ADMS, FLXN, AZPN, And EBMT Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:. Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP305 Broadway, 7th Floor New York, NY 10007 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com. Adamas Pharmaceuticals,...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Equinor Increases Second Tranche Of Share Buy-back For 2021 To USD 1 Billion

Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) today commences the second tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2021 announced at the Capital Markets Day on 15 June 2021. Based on favourable commodity price conditions, strong cash flow generation and an adjusted net debt ratio (1) of 13.2% the board of directors has decided to increase the size of the second tranche of the share buy-back programme, from an indicative level of USD 300 million communicated at the Capital Market Day in June, to USD 1 billion. This includes shares to be redeemed from the Norwegian State. The share buy-back will commence today and will end no later than 31 January 2022.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Boston Scientific Q3 Earnings

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Boston Scientific beat their estimated earnings by 2.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.4, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Media Advisory - Intact Financial Corporation To Announce 2021 Third Quarter Results On November 9, 2021 And Hold Earnings Conference Call The Following Day

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) will release its 2021 third quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The company will hold its 2021 third quarter earnings conference call for analysts and investors on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Charles & Colvard To Host Its First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Investor Conference Call On November 4, 2021 At 4:30 PM ET

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR), a globally recognized fine jewelry company specializing in lab created gemstones, will host an investor conference call and webcast presentation to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 ("First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022") at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The Company will release its financial results after market close the same day.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Latham Group, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call Date

LATHAM, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. ("Latham" or "the Company"), the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of its fiscal year 2021 before the market opens on November 10, 2021. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results that same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. To Announce 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results On Wednesday, November 3, 2021

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) - Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Report (the "Company"), the leading financing provider to venture growth stage companies backed by a select group of venture capital firms in the technology, life sciences and other high growth industries, today announced it will release its financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after market-close on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. James P. Labe, chief executive officer and chairman of the board, Sajal K. Srivastava, president and chief investment officer, and Christopher M. Mathieu, chief financial officer, will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Zolve Closes $40 Million Series A Funding Round At A Valuation Of $210 Million

SAN FRANCISCO and BANGALORE, India, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zolve , a neobank enabling global access to financial services, today announced the closing of $40 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Partners of DST Global, who have previously led rounds in many prominent global fintechs such as Robinhood, Nubank, Chime, Revolut, and Wealthsimple. The round also recorded participation from Tiger Global, another prolific investor in the global fintech space, counting multiple unicorns in its portfolio. Alkeon Capital, as well as existing investors Accel and Lightspeed Venture Partners, also participated in the round.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Dawson Geophysical Company

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Dawson Geophysical Company ("Dawson" or the "Company") (DWSN) - Get Dawson Geophysical Company Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by a subsidiary of Wilks Brothers, LLC ("Wilks Brothers"), via a tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $2.34 per share in cash (the "Offer") for each share of Dawson common stock that they hold. Subject to the closing of the Offer, the merger agreement also contemplates that Wilks will acquire any Dawson shares that are not tendered into the Offer at the same price per share through a second-step merger, which will be completed as soon as practicable following the closing of the Offer, subject to the approval of at least 80% of the outstanding Dawson shares.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Oasis Midstream Partners LP

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Oasis Midstream Partners LP ("OMP" or the "Company") (OMP) - Get Oasis Midstream Partners LP Report in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Crestwood Equity Partners LP (" Crestwood") (CEQP) - Get Crestwood Equity Partners LP Report. Under the terms of the agreement, Oasis Petroleum Inc. ("Oasis"), as a unitholder of OMP, will receive $160 million in cash in addition to approximately 21.0 million common units of Crestwood in aggregate in exchange for its 33.85 million OMP common units and non-economic general partner stake. Public OMP unitholders will receive 0.87 units of Crestwood common units for each unit of OMP they own. Upon completion of the transaction, Oasis will own approximately 21.7% of Crestwood common units. The transaction is valued at approximately $6.9 billion.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
61K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy