GetSwift Technologies Limited Announces Revocation Of Cease Trade Order

GetSwift Technologies Limited (" GetSwift" or the " Corporation"; NEO: "GSW"), a leading provider of last mile SaaS logistics technology, is pleased to announce that the British Columbia Securities Commission (the " BCSC") has issued a revocation order dated October 19, 2021, pursuant to which the BCSC and the Ontario Securities Commission revoke the failure-to-file cease trade order that was issued on October 5, 2021 (the " CTO"). The Corporation's common shares resumed trading on the NEO Exchange on October 20, 2021.

The CTO was issued due to a failure to file the Corporation's audited annual financial statements for its year ended June 30, 2021, the related management's discussion and analysis, the Annual Information Form for the year-ended June 30, 2021, and the related CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the " 2021 Annual Filings"), by September 28, 2021 as previously announced in the Corporation's news releases. The 2021 Annual Filings were filed on October 15, 2021 and are available on the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About GetSwift Technologies Limited

Technology to Optimise Global Delivery Logistics

GetSwift is a technology and services company that offers a suite of software products and services focused on business and logistics automation, data management and analysis, communications, information security, and infrastructure optimization and also includes ecommerce and marketplace ordering, workforce management, data analytics and augmentation, business intelligence, route optimization, cash management, task management shift management, asset tracking, real-time alerts, cloud communications, and communications infrastructure (collectively, the " GetSwift Offering"). The GetSwift Offering is used by public and private sector clients across industries and jurisdictions for their respective logistics, communications, information security, and infrastructure projects and operations.

GetSwift is headquartered in New York and its common shares are listed for trading on the NEO Exchange under the symbol "GSW". For further background, please visit the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Corporation's website at www.getswift.co.

