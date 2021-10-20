Catalent, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Webcast

Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) - Get Catalent Inc Report, the leading global provider of development sciences and manufacturing platforms for medicines, including biotherapeutics; cell and gene therapies; and consumer health products, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended September 30, 2021, before the market open on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The Company's management will host a webcast to discuss the results at 8:15 a.m. ET on the same day.

Catalent invites all interested parties to listen to the webcast, which will be accessible through Catalent's website at http://investor.catalent.com.

A supplemental slide presentation will also be available in the "Investors" section of Catalent's website prior to the start of the webcast. The webcast replay, along with the supplemental slides, will be available for 90 days in the "Investors" section at www.catalent.com.

About Catalent, Inc.

Catalent Inc. [NYSE: CTLT], an S&P 500® company, is the leading global provider of development sciences and manufacturing platforms for medicines, including biotherapeutics; cell and gene therapies; and consumer health products. With almost 90 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance, and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent's workforce exceeds 17,000 people, including more than 2,500 scientists and technicians, at more than 50 facilities on four continents, and in fiscal year 2021, it generated $4 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.catalent.com.

