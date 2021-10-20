CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, PA

Quaint Oak Bank Announces Its Newest Endeavor Oakmont Commercial, LLC

 6 days ago

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quaint Oak Bank, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: QNTO), announced its launch of Oakmont Commercial, LLC, a multi-state Specialty commercial real estate finance company based in Southampton, Pa.

Oakmont Commercial will be led by Ken Markizon, President & CEO of this new subsidiary company of Quaint Oak Bank. Ken's experience within the Banking sector began in 1992. His move into this specialty business line began in 2003, providing him with 18 years of operational experience including six years as a prior Company President.

Robert T. Strong, President & CEO of Quaint Oak Bank stated, "It is very rewarding to expand our engagement in this specialty line of Commercial Real Estate lending with the formation of this company and the staged addition of an experienced Team. It is, also, very gratifying to bring on experienced leadership that will take this endeavor forward on a National platform. The addition of this company adds to the synergy of our existing Family of Companies as we continue to grow together."

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for the Quaint Oak Family of Companies. Quaint Oak Bank, a Pennsylvania-chartered stock savings bank and wholly owned subsidiary of Quaint Oak Bancorp, is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania and conducts business through three regional offices located in the Delaware Valley, Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia markets. Quaint Oak Bank's subsidiary companies include Quaint Oak Abstract, LLC, Quaint Oak Insurance Agency, LLC, Quaint Oak Mortgage, LLC, Quaint Oak Real Estate, LLC and Oakmont Commercial, LLC. Additionally, the Bank holds a majority equity position in Oakmont Capital Holdings, LLC, a multi-state equipment finance company based in West Chester, Pennsylvania with a second significant facility located in Albany, Minnesota.

Contact:Robert T. Strong President & CEOQuaint Oak Bancorp, Inc.Quaint Oak Bank215-364-4059

