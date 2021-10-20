CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Hostess Brands, Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On November 3, 2021

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Hostess Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWNK, TWNKW) (the "Company"), a leading sweet snacks company, announced today it will report results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 after market close. The earnings release will be issued at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Central Time) accompanied by a presentation.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (3:30 p.m. Central Time). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-451-6152 from the U.S. and 201-389-0879 internationally. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Wednesday, November 17, 2021, by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13722836.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.hostessbrands.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Hostess Brands, Inc.

Hostess Brands, Inc. is a leading sweet snacks company focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing products in North America under the Hostess® and Voortman® brands. The Company produces a variety of new and classic treats including iconic Hostess® Donettes®, Twinkies®, CupCakes, Ding Dongs® and Zingers®, as well as a variety of Voortman® cookies and wafers. For more information about Hostess Brands, Inc., please visit www.hostessbrands.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020006098/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Ciner Resources LP To Release Third Quarter 2021 Results

Ciner Resources LP (CINR) - Get Ciner Resources LP Report will release third quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Ciner Resources LP, a master limited partnership, operates the trona ore mining and soda ash production business of Ciner Wyoming LLC, one of the largest and lowest cost producers of natural soda ash in the world, serving a global market from its facility in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. The facility has been in operation for more than 50 years.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Ingersoll Rand Initiates Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) - Get Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR) Report, a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of common stock payable on December 17, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 10, 2021. This is the first quarterly dividend to be paid by the company as part of its new dividend program, which was recently announced during the presentation of its M&A-focused capital allocation strategy at an investor call on September 2, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Clarus Corporation Announces Pricing Of Common Stock Offering

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Corporation (CLAR) - Get Clarus Corporation Report ("Clarus" and/or the "Company"), announced today that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 2,750,000 shares of its common stock for total expected gross proceeds of $74,250,000, before underwriting fees and estimated offering expenses. The Company also granted the underwriters an option for 30 days to purchase up to an additional 412,500 shares of common stock. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on October 29, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North America#Hostess Brands Inc#Twnkw#Company#Investor Relations#Twinkies#Cupcakes
TheStreet

Arteris IP Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arteris IP, a leading provider of system-on-chip (SoC) system intellectual property (IP) consisting of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and IP deployment software, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $14.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Arteris IP from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $70.0 million. All of the shares are being offered by Arteris IP. In addition, Arteris IP has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 750,000 additional shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Coca-Cola lifts profit forecast on rising soda demand

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) raised its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday, as the reopening of theaters and restaurants in the United States drove demand for its sodas, sending its shares up 2% in premarket trading. Revenue from Coca-Cola's North America business rose 13% in the third quarter,...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Constellium: Q3 Earnings Insights

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Constellium beat their estimated earnings by 220.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.24, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $501,000,000 from the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Marketing
Benzinga

Bunge: Q3 Earnings Insights

Bunge (NYSE:BG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bunge beat their estimated earnings by 220.69%, reporting an EPS of $3.72 versus an estimate of $1.16, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $3,958,000,000 from the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Spotify Technology: Q3 Earnings Insights

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Spotify Technology missed their estimated earnings by 118.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.48 versus an estimate of $-0.22, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $641,000,000...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. Announces Timing Of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Conference Call

HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (the "Company") (ICD) - Get Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. Report today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 results before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors at 11:00 a.m. Central Time ( 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's third quarter 2021 results.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Aldeyra Therapeutics Schedules Webcast And Conference Call To Report Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Discuss Recent Business Highlights

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra) will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET Thursday, October 28, 2021 to report financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and discuss recent business highlights. The dial-in numbers are (866) 211-4098 for domestic callers and (647) 689-6613 for international callers....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Thermo Fisher Scientific: Q3 Earnings Insights

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Thermo Fisher Scientific beat their estimated earnings by 23.34%, reporting an EPS of $5.76 versus an estimate of $4.67, which surprised analysts. Revenue was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMCB) Reports Record Third Quarter And Year-to-Date 2021 Earnings

LODI, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX: FMCB) today announced record third quarter and year-to-date net income. For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported net income of $17.5 million, an increase of 18.2% from net income of $14.8 million in the third quarter of 2020. On a per share basis, earnings were $22.16, up 18.8% when compared to $18.66 per weighted average share of common stock outstanding in the third quarter of 2020. Return on average assets for the third quarter of 2021 was 1.39%, and return on average equity was 15.64%. Unlike many banks, the Company's net income was not enhanced by either reversals of loan loss provision or gains on sale of investment securities during the quarter. The Company's net income over the trailing twelve months was $65.9 million ($83.32 per share as reported), as compared to $57.9 million ($73.03 per share as reported) for the same period in the prior year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ADMS, FLXN, AZPN, And EBMT Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:. Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP305 Broadway, 7th Floor New York, NY 10007 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com. Adamas Pharmaceuticals,...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Oasis Midstream Partners LP

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Oasis Midstream Partners LP ("OMP" or the "Company") (OMP) - Get Oasis Midstream Partners LP Report in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Crestwood Equity Partners LP (" Crestwood") (CEQP) - Get Crestwood Equity Partners LP Report. Under the terms of the agreement, Oasis Petroleum Inc. ("Oasis"), as a unitholder of OMP, will receive $160 million in cash in addition to approximately 21.0 million common units of Crestwood in aggregate in exchange for its 33.85 million OMP common units and non-economic general partner stake. Public OMP unitholders will receive 0.87 units of Crestwood common units for each unit of OMP they own. Upon completion of the transaction, Oasis will own approximately 21.7% of Crestwood common units. The transaction is valued at approximately $6.9 billion.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. Completes Upsized $345 Million Initial Public Offering

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. ("Iconic Sports" or the "Company") today announced the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 34,500,000 units, which includes 4,500,000 units issued pursuant to the exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option in full. The offering was priced at $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $345 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Medical Laser Market Revenue To Cross USD 11.5 Bn By 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE , Del., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical laser market size is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 11.5 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. Expanding adoption of medical lasers for treatment several diseases such as peripheral artery disease, heart disorder, gastrointestinal tumors, GI hemorrhage and malignant tumors stones among others will drive the market growth.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Aegon Completes Share Buyback Program

Aegon has completed the share buyback program announced on September 17, 2021, aimed at neutralizing the dilutive effect of the 2021 interim dividend paid in shares. The repurchased shares will be held as treasury shares and will be used to pay future dividends in shares. Between October 1, 2021 and October 26, 2021 common shares for an amount of EUR 96 million were repurchased. A total of 21,531,927 common shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 4.46 per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
61K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy