CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Archaea Energy Inc. Announces Timing Of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Archaea Energy Inc. ("Archaea" or "the Company") (LFG) announced today that it plans to issue its earnings release with respect to third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, November 15, 2021 after the market closes. Archaea will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 to discuss third quarter results.

A listen-only webcast of the call and accompanying slide presentation will be available on Archaea's website at www.archaeaenergy.com. After completion of the webcast, a replay will be available for 12 months on Archaea's website.

About Archaea

Archaea Energy Inc. is one of the largest RNG producers in the U.S., with an industry leading RNG platform and expertise in developing, constructing, and operating RNG facilities to capture waste emissions and convert them into low carbon fuel. Archaea's innovative, technology-driven approach is backed by significant gas processing expertise, enabling Archaea to deliver RNG projects that are expected to have higher uptime and efficiency, and lower development costs and time to market, than industry averages. Archaea partners with landfill and farm owners to help them transform their long-lived feedstock sources into RNG and convert their facilities into renewable energy centers. Archaea's differentiated commercial strategy is focused on long-term contracts that provide commercial partners a reliable, non-intermittent, sustainable decarbonizing solution to displace fossil fuels in high-carbon emission processes and industries.

Additional information is available at www.archaeaenergy.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020006097/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Ciner Resources LP To Release Third Quarter 2021 Results

Ciner Resources LP (CINR) - Get Ciner Resources LP Report will release third quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Ciner Resources LP, a master limited partnership, operates the trona ore mining and soda ash production business of Ciner Wyoming LLC, one of the largest and lowest cost producers of natural soda ash in the world, serving a global market from its facility in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. The facility has been in operation for more than 50 years.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (the "Company")announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (" Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "IOACU" beginning on October 27, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one full redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "IOAC" and "IOACW," respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Ingersoll Rand Initiates Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) - Get Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR) Report, a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of common stock payable on December 17, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 10, 2021. This is the first quarterly dividend to be paid by the company as part of its new dividend program, which was recently announced during the presentation of its M&A-focused capital allocation strategy at an investor call on September 2, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Rng
TheStreet

Bandwidth Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2021 Revenue Results Exceeding Guidance And Estimated Full Year Revenue Impact Of DDoS Attack

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) - Get Bandwidth Inc. Class A Report, a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced preliminary third quarter 2021 revenue results and provided full year 2021 estimated revenue impact of the distributed denial of service ("DDoS") attack previously disclosed by the company.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Equinor Third Quarter 2021 Results

Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) reports adjusted earnings of USD 9.77 billion and USD 2.78 billion after tax in the third quarter of 2021. IFRS net operating income was USD 9.57 billion and the IFRS net income was USD 1.41 billion. The third quarter of 2021 was characterised by:. Strong...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMCB) Reports Record Third Quarter And Year-to-Date 2021 Earnings

LODI, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX: FMCB) today announced record third quarter and year-to-date net income. For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported net income of $17.5 million, an increase of 18.2% from net income of $14.8 million in the third quarter of 2020. On a per share basis, earnings were $22.16, up 18.8% when compared to $18.66 per weighted average share of common stock outstanding in the third quarter of 2020. Return on average assets for the third quarter of 2021 was 1.39%, and return on average equity was 15.64%. Unlike many banks, the Company's net income was not enhanced by either reversals of loan loss provision or gains on sale of investment securities during the quarter. The Company's net income over the trailing twelve months was $65.9 million ($83.32 per share as reported), as compared to $57.9 million ($73.03 per share as reported) for the same period in the prior year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Equinor Increases Second Tranche Of Share Buy-back For 2021 To USD 1 Billion

Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) today commences the second tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2021 announced at the Capital Markets Day on 15 June 2021. Based on favourable commodity price conditions, strong cash flow generation and an adjusted net debt ratio (1) of 13.2% the board of directors has decided to increase the size of the second tranche of the share buy-back programme, from an indicative level of USD 300 million communicated at the Capital Market Day in June, to USD 1 billion. This includes shares to be redeemed from the Norwegian State. The share buy-back will commence today and will end no later than 31 January 2022.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Aegon Completes Share Buyback Program

Aegon has completed the share buyback program announced on September 17, 2021, aimed at neutralizing the dilutive effect of the 2021 interim dividend paid in shares. The repurchased shares will be held as treasury shares and will be used to pay future dividends in shares. Between October 1, 2021 and October 26, 2021 common shares for an amount of EUR 96 million were repurchased. A total of 21,531,927 common shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 4.46 per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Constellium: Q3 Earnings Insights

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Constellium beat their estimated earnings by 220.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.24, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $501,000,000 from the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Bunge: Q3 Earnings Insights

Bunge (NYSE:BG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bunge beat their estimated earnings by 220.69%, reporting an EPS of $3.72 versus an estimate of $1.16, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $3,958,000,000 from the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Central Pacific Financial Q3 Earnings

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Central Pacific Financial beat their estimated earnings by 27.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.58, which surprised analysts. Revenue was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Ares Management Q3 Earnings

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ares Management missed their estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.62, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Media Advisory - Intact Financial Corporation To Announce 2021 Third Quarter Results On November 9, 2021 And Hold Earnings Conference Call The Following Day

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) will release its 2021 third quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The company will hold its 2021 third quarter earnings conference call for analysts and investors on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Alignment Healthcare To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Host Conference Call Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. ("Alignment Healthcare" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ALHC), a mission-based, tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, will release its 2021 third quarter financial results on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, after market close. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review the results at 5:30 p.m. E.T.
ORANGE, CA
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
61K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy