Get ready for an ACC battle as the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Syracuse Orange will face off at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lane Stadium. Virginia Tech is 3-3 overall and 3-2 at home, while Syracuse is 3-4 overall and 1-1 on the road. The ACC teams who were also formerly in the Big East together have played 18 times, with Syracuse holding a 10-8 advantage in the all-time series.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO