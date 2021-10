Caetano Veloso had written so many songs that he truly believed he was done creating music almost a decade ago when he released the Latin Grammy-winning album “Abraçaço.” “I still think that I have written too many songs along the years and decades,” the Brazilian legend, who has released over 50 studio and live albums, told The Associated Press in a recent interview from Rio de Janeiro. But, at 79, he has more things to say.Veloso is back with “Meu Coco” (which literally means “my coconut” but refers to the head), his first solo album since 2012. Released Friday...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO