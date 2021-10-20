CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monsta X Detail New English-Language Album 'The Dreaming'

By Althea Legaspi
wiltonbulletin.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonsta X have announced their upcoming English-language album: The Dreaming arrives on December 10th via Intertwine (BMG) in collaboration with Starship Entertainment. Preorders launch on Friday. The 10-song set includes the previously released single “One Day,” which arrived last month...

www.wiltonbulletin.com

