Monsta X Detail New English-Language Album 'The Dreaming'

Nicaragua’s history of resistance weaves its way through Máscaras, the endlessly fascinating album from the Nicaraguan-Canadian artist Mas Aya. On the first track, “Momento Presente,” a voice slips out from a winding flute melody and urges people to stand against oppression. The audio was plucked from video footage of a Mass that the priest, poet, and liberation theologist Ernesto Cardenal held for guerillas opposing the Somoza dictatorship in the late 1970s. The samples on the syncopating cut “18 De Abril” are much more recent but just as urgent, taken from protests against the government of president Daniel Ortega that escalated in 2018 and ended in the deaths of an estimated 30 people. One person cries out near tears, “Mom, forgive me, I went out to defend my country.”
