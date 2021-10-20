Monsta X Detail New English-Language Album 'The Dreaming'

Four years and a pandemic later, Majid Jordan is preparing to bring fans to their Wildest Dreams. The rollout for the third studio album from the OVO-signed duo kicked off in April with the release of “Waves Of Blue” -- their first single in nearly three years. A lot has changed for singer Majid Al Maskati and producer Jordan Ullman, but, change is good. Fans might not get it at first, and potentially demand a return to form. However, evolution is inevitable, in both life and creating art. “Change is incredible,” Jordan told HNHH backstage at Montreal's Osheaga Festival. “I always find it really funny that people want the old stuff, and you want the world to change.”

