CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meghan Markle Recalls Being “Overjoyed” and “Overwhelmed” After Lilibet’s Birth In Personal Letter

wvli927.com
 6 days ago

Meghan Markle recalled her early days as...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Rep Breaks Silence on Reports About Lilibet’s Christening

It’s been a relatively quiet week for royals news, but that hasn’t stopped some of the British tabloids from turning when and where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana’s christening will take place into a salacious story. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s rep gave a rare comment on the couple’s actual plans, making it clear they were not set in stone yet despite multiple stories claiming Lili wouldn’t be baptized in England.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Meghan Markle
Popculture

Meghan Markle's Dad Reveals Big Update on Plans to Sue Her and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, appears to be serious regarding his intentions to sue his daughter and her husband, Prince Harry, in order to see his grandchildren. According to CafeMom, Thomas recently appeared on Good Morning Britain, during which he said that he was in contact with lawyers to see about possibly suing his daughter and son-in-law in order to have visitation rights to his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet. Thomas said this past summer that he would be petitioning the courts in California in order to see his grandkids.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#House
Daily Mail

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have isolated themselves from family because they're 'so desperate to control the narrative that they can't risk anyone else influencing it', royal biographer Tom Bower claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will live to regret their 'poisonous choice' of cutting people out of their lives, a royal author has claimed. Commentator Tom Bower, who is currently working on a biography of Meghan, 40, told Closer magazine the 'stubborn' mother-of-two will regret cutting ties with her father Thomas Markle, 77, and moving her husband and two children away from the royal family to Montecito, California.
WORLD
Rob Adams

Meghan Markle Advocates For Paid Leave For All In Moving Letter To U.S. Congress

On Wednesday, Meghan Markle advocated on behalf of paid leave for all in an official letter addressed to U.S. Congress. The Duchess of Sussex addressed her letter, which was published on Paid Leave for All, to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, passionately writing about why nationally mandated paid leave is essential for all American parents. Here's how she begins her letter.
Grazia

Meghan Markle Is Right - Going From One Child To Two Is Overwhelming

Bravo, Meghan Markle, for saying what we all feel. In an open letter to American lawmakers this week, the Duchess of Sussex acknowledged that the birth of her second child, daughter, Lilibet, in June, had ramped up the intensity of parenting her young family with Prince Harry. She wrote: ‘Like...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Celebrities
romper.com

Meghan Markle Opened Up About How She Felt After Lilibet Was Born

Becoming a parent for the second time can be just as daunting as the first. Especially when you have a toddler at home who also needs attention. But, as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry discovered, there is so much joy and happiness to be experienced as well. In a letter to Congress advocating for paid parental leave, Meghan opened up on her experience welcoming her daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana in June and while they’re especially private about their life with Lili and her 2-year-old big brother Archie, the Duchess of Sussex admitted they “overjoyed” and “overwhelmed” once their little girl arrived.
WORLD
People

Meghan Markle Recalls '$4.99 Salad Bar' Sizzler Dinners in Paid Parental Leave Plea to Congressional Leaders

Meghan Markle is expanding her campaign to support working mothers. Two and a half months ago, the Duchess of Sussex launched her 40x40 initiative on August 4th (her 40th birthday), encouraging people to spend 40 minutes of their day to support women going back to work in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which saw women exiting the workforce in high numbers.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle turns lobbyist: Duchess writes to US politicians saying paid leave for parents should be a 'national right' in America - and tells how she and Harry were 'overwhelmed' after birth of second child Lilibet

The Duchess of Sussex has made her most overtly political intervention yet, sending an open letter to two senior US figures on proposed parental and sick leave legislation. Meghan said she was writing to the Congress members not as an ‘elected official….[nor] a politician’ but as an ‘engaged citizen and a parent….and as a mom’.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

How Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview Is Being Used To Teach Students In London

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down for their tell-all with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, they certainly managed to rattle the royal cage. During their bombshell interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed that there was a supposed royal racist hiding behind closed palace doors, as someone in the family apparently showed concern over how dark their baby's skin would be. If that wasn't enough, Harry told the world that his father Prince Charles had pulled the plug on him, both financially and emotionally, while Meghan claimed that it was Kate Middleton who made her cry before her wedding, and not the other way around.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Meghan Markle Writes Passionate Letter to Congress About Big Political Issue

Meghan Markle is speaking out in support of an important cause. She wrote a letter to Congress, which was published on Wednesday, in which she urged them to support paid leave for all Americans, per Us Weekly. In her letter, Markle not only referenced her childhood, but she also spoke about taking time off following the births of her two children, Archie and Lilibet.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy