Meghan Markle Recalls Being “Overjoyed” and “Overwhelmed” After Lilibet’s Birth In Personal Letter

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down for their tell-all with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, they certainly managed to rattle the royal cage. During their bombshell interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed that there was a supposed royal racist hiding behind closed palace doors, as someone in the family apparently showed concern over how dark their baby's skin would be. If that wasn't enough, Harry told the world that his father Prince Charles had pulled the plug on him, both financially and emotionally, while Meghan claimed that it was Kate Middleton who made her cry before her wedding, and not the other way around.
