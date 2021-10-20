Meghan Markle Recalls Being “Overjoyed” and “Overwhelmed” After Lilibet’s Birth In Personal Letter

Becoming a parent for the second time can be just as daunting as the first. Especially when you have a toddler at home who also needs attention. But, as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry discovered, there is so much joy and happiness to be experienced as well. In a letter to Congress advocating for paid parental leave, Meghan opened up on her experience welcoming her daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana in June and while they’re especially private about their life with Lili and her 2-year-old big brother Archie, the Duchess of Sussex admitted they “overjoyed” and “overwhelmed” once their little girl arrived.

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO