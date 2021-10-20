Maniac Cop 2 and 3 4K UHD coming 11/16 from Blue Underground

A Band Apart/The Weinstein Company (Universal Pictures) Prior to Quentin Tarantino writing a fairy tale version of history in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, his first stab at the idea was 2009’s Inglourious Basterds, which was derived from 1978’s The Inglorious Bastards (in name only). Setting his sights on a group of soldiers hunting Nazis during World War II, it was anything but orthodox. As usual with Tarantino, it’s stylized and brutal with great dialogue and performances. The film also brought Christoph Waltz, who had mostly worked for many years in German film and TV, to the attention of US audiences. As with other Tarantino projects, Basterds was also criticized for its violent content. Of course, that didn’t stop it from taking a nice chunk of the box office upon its release, grossing over $300 million against a $70 million dollar budget. Today it’s touted by many to be one of their favorite Tarantino films. It also further established his status as a filmmaker, dipping into unknown wells of genre knowledge, and morphing facets of it and references to it into something entirely his own.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO