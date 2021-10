Demolition of a dilapidated motel on Higgins Road in Elk Grove Village has been delayed while cleanup crews remove more asbestos and waste from the site. "They found a lot more in there than they thought," Mayor Craig Johnson said of the former Days Inn motel the village purchased in June. "The more they dug into it, the more they found, and the more remediation that has to go with it."

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO