Lam Research Earnings beat, Revenue misses In Q1

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX ) reported on Wednesday first quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Lam Research announced earnings per share of $8.36 on revenue of $4.30B....

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

investing.com

Microsoft Results Beat in Q1 as Momentum in Cloud Revenue Continues

Investing.com - Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) reported Tuesday first quarter results that beat analysts' forecasts as its cloud business continued to flourish underpinned by the rapid pace of digital transformation. Microsoft shares gained 1.20% in after-hours trade following the report. Microsoft announced earnings per share of $2.27 on revenue of $45.32 billion....
Benzinga

Microsoft Q1 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, Cloud Division Shows Continued Strength

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported first-quarter earnings after hours Tuesday. Here are the key highlights for investors to know. What Happened: Microsoft reported first-quarter revenue of $45.3 billion, up 22% year-over-year. The total came in ahead of Street consensus estimates of $44 billion. The company's first-quarter earnings per share of $2.27 beat estimates of $2.07.
investing.com

Thermo Fisher Scientific Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3

Investing.com - Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) reported on Wednesday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Thermo Fisher Scientific announced earnings per share of $5.76 on revenue of $9.33B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $4.68 on revenue of $8.33B. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares...
MarketWatch

Hasbro stock rises after profit tops forecasts, revenue rose in line with expectations

Shares of Hasbro Inc. rose 2.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the toy maker reported third-quarter earnings that beat forecasts, citing particular strength in its entertainment business. Net income rose to $253.2 million, or $1.83 a share, from $220.9 million, or $1.61 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.96 from $1.88 and beat the FactSet consensus of $1.69. Revenue grew 10.9% to $1.97 billion, matching the FactSet consensus, while cost of sales slipped 0.1% to $609.5 million. Entertainment revenue soared 76% to $327.1 million and Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming revenue increased 32% to $360.2 million, while consumer products revenue fell 3% to $1.28 billion, as supply chain disruptions and high demand led to stock levels that were below targets. The stock has dropped 14.7% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
Zacks.com

Olin's (OLN) Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates in Q3

OLN - Free Report) posted a profit of $390.7 million or $2.38 per share in third-quarter 2021 against a loss of $736.8 million or $4.67 in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.08. The chemical maker’s revenues surged 62.8% year over year to $2,340.1...
Business Insider

Where Lam Research Stands With Analysts

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lam Research has an average price target of $664.7 with a high of $750.00 and a low of $575.00.
investing.com

Canadian National Railway Earnings, Revenue beat In Q3

Investing.com - Canadian National Railway (TSX: CNR ) reported on Tuesday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Canadian National Railway announced earnings per share of C$1.52 on revenue of C$3.59B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of C$1.41 on revenue of C$3.51B. Canadian National...
investing.com

Sartorius Stedim Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3

Investing.com - Sartorius Stedim reported on Wednesday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Sartorius Stedim announced earnings per share of €2.03 on revenue of €757M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of €1.88 on revenue of €719.63M. Sartorius Stedim shares are up 68% from...
Benzinga

Brinker Stock Plunges On Q1 Earnings Miss, Margin Pressure

Brinker International Inc (NYSE: EAT) reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 18% year-on-year, to $859.6 million. Total revenues of $876.4 million managed to beat the consensus of $875.28 million. The operating margin contracted 40 basis points to 2.9%, and operating income for the quarter rose 4.9% to $25.6 million. The...
Zacks.com

Stride (LRN) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

LRN - Free Report) recently reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 results (ended Sep 30, 2021), wherein both the earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues increased on a year-over-year basis, driven by improved revenue per enrollment, strong middle and high school Career Learning enrollments, and growth in Adult Learning.
Street.Com

Halliburton Stock Falls as Revenue Misses, Earnings in Line

Halliburton (HAL) - Get Halliburton Company (HAL) Report shares were lower after the oil-services giant reported bottom-line results that matched estimates while missing on revenue. The Houston company reported third-quarter net income of $236 million, or 28 cents a share, on revenue of $3.86 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were...
investing.com

Ahead Of Lam Research Quarterly Earnings, 3 Ways To Trade The Stock

3 Lam Research Stock Trades For Long-Term Portfolios. LRCX stock is up more than 19% so far in 2021, and saw a record high in June. Chip-equipment maker will issue quarterly metrics on Oct. 20. Despite potential short-term volatility in Lam Research stock, buy-and-hold investors could regard any further short-term...
